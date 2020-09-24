BWW REVIEW: Sydney Fringe Festival Presents QUEERS ON THE FRINGE As A Cathartic Collection Of Cabaret To Counter The Covid19 Induced Live Theatre Hiatus.

QUEERS ON THE FRINGE

Wednesday 23rd September 2020, 7:30pm Old 505 Theatre and Livestreamed.

Acclaimed creator of cabaret and the Queerstories series, Maeve Marsden hosts an entertaining evening of comedy, music, storytelling and drag with QUEERS ON THE FRINGE. Supported by musical director and pianist Ben Kiehne, the effervescent Marsden leads a cabaret showcase of acts who present performances that blend the personal and political experiences of being queer and from diverse backgrounds including BIPOC.

QUEERS ON THE FRINGE is a wonderful final act for the Sydney Fringe Festival. The brainchild of singer, cabaret artist and curator Maeve Marsden, the one hour event is Marsden's way of sharing the 'comfortable warmth' of live performance that she has been missing while the entertainment industry shut down due to Covid-19 restrictions. Starting with her own stories of isolation and a brilliantly wrought medley reflecting her feelings during lockdown, the audience is treated to Marsden's beautiful rich vocals before she hands the stage over to her guests.

For opening night stand up comedian and actress Nina Oyama shares a deliciously dirty set where nothing, from race to sexuality, are off limits. Writer, performer and comic Victoria Zerbst shares a personal story of discovery and investigation of song and gender norms and a warm rendition of I Drove All Night. While gender fluid rapper Jamaica Moana was unable to attend at the last minute, a video presentation of her work was projected for the audience. ARIA nominated singer songwriter Brendan Maclean, armed with his ukelele presents a collection of his works before Indigenous drag queen Jojo Zaho delivers a captivating performance to Libby Ann Wood's rendition of Colours of the Wind.

QUEERS ON THE FRINGE is a well curated cabaret where there Marsden balances the live and loose nature of cabaret and the need to present a professional performance. The evening presents a good diversity of performers ensuring that each act is unique while retaining the common theme of connection to the queer community. Live in-person performances continue each night till Saturday 26th September so book a socially distanced seat before the shows sell out.

https://sydneyfringe.com/events/queers-on-the-fringe/

