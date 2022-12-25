Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On VELVET REWIRED

Thursday 22nd December 2022, 7:30 pm Studio, Sydney Opera House

VELVET REWIRED

The ultimate in 'feel-good' entertainment.

VELVET was one of the first productions to intertwine aerialists and physical performers along with amazing singers and dancers. Plus their point of difference, a disco theme.

VELVET REWIRED continues their ingenious vision with this production. They wonderfully meld incredible physical performers with the astonishing vocals of Marcia Hines and Tom Sharah, all this is integrated to boogie disco hits .

We often attend concerts solely to see a commanding singer or to just marvel at extraordinary acrobatic feats. VELVET REWIRED with energy, gusto and panache combines these two performance arenas to create a modern day 'variety' show. A new genre of theatrical expertise.

Choosing boogie enticing disco hits, we have the spectacle of circus acts performing in conjunction with glorious vocals belting out the hit tunes.

The result is a night of ecstatic energy with a nightclub feel. The perfect theatre show to create that party sensation.

Sven and Jan, the roller skating couple, perform their incredible feats on a tiny circular platform. Of course their proximity to the audience puts you on the edge of your seat and it's their masterful skills that are truely mind blowing. Their act is one of the many individual and compelling reasons you should experience VELVET REWIRED.

Aerialists Harley Timmermans and Beau Sargent perform individual and duet flying acrobatics. Their skills and feats are just as remarkable as the flexibility of their bodies. They both create jaw dropping acrobatics while floating above us.

Craig Reid is 'The Incredible Hula boy'. Reid's smile fills the venue with glee but it's his phenomenal skills that will have you gobsmacked. His energy is infectious and brings delight to his incredible performance. He holds various Guinness world records for his hula hooping feats and I wouldn't be surprised if we saw quite a few on the night. If you think you have seen amazing hula hooping, wait until you see Reid. Just out of this world.

Sasha Lee Saunders and Jacinta Gulisano are the Sirens. Here are more enthusiastic and energetic performers with glorious voices and dance moves to shake the house down. They embody Amy Campbell's electric choreography with passion and verve.

Tom Sharah plays Country Mike, the formal-suited demure gent, who is on a journey of self discovery. Sharah's voice is sublime. His vocal and emotional range is divine.

To have Marcia Hines leading this eclectic mix of engaging talent is extraordinary. Hine's voice is remarkable and to hear her elevate these disco tunes is beyond joy.

Music Director and DJ Joe Accaria is another ball of energy and sets the night alight. His DJ, drumming and musical directorial skills are perfect for this disco party event performance.

James Browne is the costume and set designer. His choices are inventive, clever, striking and dazzling. The backdrop set is like a vertical disco floor with nifty entrances and vibrant, colourful changes. His costumes are imaginative and delightfully sassy.

Matthew Marshall's lighting design is perfectly dramatic and lively. It wonderfully creates the nightclub environment that envelops us with excitement and passion. Masterfully designed to complete the mise-en-scene presented and it emphasises the various skills on display.

Director/Creator Craig Ilott's prowess creates a phenomenal production and an explosive experience. He has expertly chosen and combined the varied and various elements that make VELVET REWIRD just phenomenal.

This is truely the feel good show of the season. Instead of taking a characters feel good journey and emotions by proxy, you are in the feel good moment yourself. You are in the enthusiasm, joy and awe that this cast of talented performers create.

I dare you to holdback from seeing the show more than once.

