Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On VELVET REWIRED

VELVET REWIRED

Dec. 25, 2022  
Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On VELVET REWIRED

Thursday 22nd December 2022, 7:30 pm Studio, Sydney Opera House

VELVET REWIRED

The ultimate in 'feel-good' entertainment.

VELVET was one of the first productions to intertwine aerialists and physical performers along with amazing singers and dancers. Plus their point of difference, a disco theme.

VELVET REWIRED continues their ingenious vision with this production. They wonderfully meld incredible physical performers with the astonishing vocals of Marcia Hines and Tom Sharah, all this is integrated to boogie disco hits .

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On VELVET REWIRED

We often attend concerts solely to see a commanding singer or to just marvel at extraordinary acrobatic feats. VELVET REWIRED with energy, gusto and panache combines these two performance arenas to create a modern day 'variety' show. A new genre of theatrical expertise.

Choosing boogie enticing disco hits, we have the spectacle of circus acts performing in conjunction with glorious vocals belting out the hit tunes.

The result is a night of ecstatic energy with a nightclub feel. The perfect theatre show to create that party sensation.

Sven and Jan, the roller skating couple, perform their incredible feats on a tiny circular platform. Of course their proximity to the audience puts you on the edge of your seat and it's their masterful skills that are truely mind blowing. Their act is one of the many individual and compelling reasons you should experience VELVET REWIRED.

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On VELVET REWIRED

Aerialists Harley Timmermans and Beau Sargent perform individual and duet flying acrobatics. Their skills and feats are just as remarkable as the flexibility of their bodies. They both create jaw dropping acrobatics while floating above us.

Craig Reid is 'The Incredible Hula boy'. Reid's smile fills the venue with glee but it's his phenomenal skills that will have you gobsmacked. His energy is infectious and brings delight to his incredible performance. He holds various Guinness world records for his hula hooping feats and I wouldn't be surprised if we saw quite a few on the night. If you think you have seen amazing hula hooping, wait until you see Reid. Just out of this world.

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On VELVET REWIRED

Sasha Lee Saunders and Jacinta Gulisano are the Sirens. Here are more enthusiastic and energetic performers with glorious voices and dance moves to shake the house down. They embody Amy Campbell's electric choreography with passion and verve.

Tom Sharah plays Country Mike, the formal-suited demure gent, who is on a journey of self discovery. Sharah's voice is sublime. His vocal and emotional range is divine.

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On VELVET REWIRED

To have Marcia Hines leading this eclectic mix of engaging talent is extraordinary. Hine's voice is remarkable and to hear her elevate these disco tunes is beyond joy.

Music Director and DJ Joe Accaria is another ball of energy and sets the night alight. His DJ, drumming and musical directorial skills are perfect for this disco party event performance.

James Browne is the costume and set designer. His choices are inventive, clever, striking and dazzling. The backdrop set is like a vertical disco floor with nifty entrances and vibrant, colourful changes. His costumes are imaginative and delightfully sassy.

Matthew Marshall's lighting design is perfectly dramatic and lively. It wonderfully creates the nightclub environment that envelops us with excitement and passion. Masterfully designed to complete the mise-en-scene presented and it emphasises the various skills on display.

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On VELVET REWIRED

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On VELVET REWIRED Director/Creator Craig Ilott's prowess creates a phenomenal production and an explosive experience. He has expertly chosen and combined the varied and various elements that make VELVET REWIRD just phenomenal.

This is truely the feel good show of the season. Instead of taking a characters feel good journey and emotions by proxy, you are in the feel good moment yourself. You are in the enthusiasm, joy and awe that this cast of talented performers create.

I dare you to holdback from seeing the show more than once.

VELVET REWIRED

Studio, Sydney Opera House

Thursday December 22nd 2022 - Sunday 12th February 2023

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On VELVET REWIRED



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Returns To The Concourse Theatre In 2023 Photo
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Returns To The Concourse Theatre In 2023
After having to pause the production of La Cage aux Folles due to COVID-19, the show will be returning to Sydney with new dates at The Concourse Theatre in Chatswood from 1 February 2023 and the producers are thrilled to re-confirm that Paul Capsis will be taking the lead role as Albin.
Glen Street Theatre Offers Jam-Packed and Inclusive 2023 Program Photo
Glen Street Theatre Offers Jam-Packed and Inclusive 2023 Program
Covering a spectrum of entertainment, the Glen Steet Theatre 2023 program offers everything from stellar musical performances featuring Marcia Hines, John Waters and Karen Knowles, to stand-up comedy and much-loved books brought to life on stage like The Twits, Are We There Yet? and Possum Magic.
OTHERING Comes to Sydney Festival Next Month Photo
OTHERING Comes to Sydney Festival Next Month
Little Big Woman Productions will premiere Debra Keenahan’s provocative one-woman performance, Othering from 13th to 15th January at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre as part of the 2023 Sydney Festival. 
MESSAGE BANK Comes to Sydney Festival Next Month Photo
MESSAGE BANK Comes to Sydney Festival Next Month
Operated Coin presents Message Bank, at Paramatta Square as part of Sydney Festival from 13 – 21 January 2023. Delving into the world of digital theatre, this free event is the Paramatta-based creative studio’s latest immersive audio experience, created in partnership with City of Paramatta, Create NSW and Australia Council for the Arts.

From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia.... (read more about this author)


BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On VELVET REWIREDBWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On VELVET REWIRED
December 25, 2022

VELVET REWIRED, The Ultimate In Feel-Good Entertainment
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BOXING DAY BBQBWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BOXING DAY BBQ
December 12, 2022

BOXING DAY BBQ for stings, jabs and uppercuts. Director Mark Kilmurry presents Sam O’Sullivan’s new Australian play at the Ensemble Theatre.
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BROADWAY DINERBWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BROADWAY DINER
December 10, 2022

BROADWAY DINER Broadway Diner, best burgers in town.
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On M'AP BOULEBWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On M'AP BOULE
December 8, 2022

BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On M'AP BOULE. Nancy Denis captivates the audience with her debut work. 
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET ITBWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT
November 25, 2022

NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT is an energetic, quintessential Broadway theatre work. Mitchell has captured that traditional stage musical essence with aplomb and has injected a fresh, in the moment, vibrancy.
share