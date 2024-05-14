TROPHY BOYS Comes to the Seymour Centre in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Soft Tread and Seymour Centre will present the satire, Trophy Boys, at the Seymour Centre’s Reginald Theatre, 19 June – 7 July.

Fresh from its sold-out debut seasons at La Mama Theatre in 2022 and fortyfivedownstairs in 2023, critically acclaimed Trophy Boys is a queer black comedy and drag extravaganza about power, privilege, and high school debating.

It is the biggest night of Melbourne’s high school academic calendar, the Grand Finale of the Year 12 Inter-school Debating Tournament. The all-boys team from the elite St Imperium college are ready to totally annihilate their sister school rivals until ...

Played in real-time as the St Imperium team prepare their case, Trophy Boys interrogates the well-documented toxic masculinity, misogyny and homophobia of our elite private boys’ schools, and their prevalence in the backgrounds of those holding the highest offices in the country.

“In high school I was a competitive debater. I loved it and I hated it. At the time, it was one of the few places I was allowed to be – and often even celebrated for being – the argumentative, outspoken, hugely nerdy, young queer woman I was,” said Emmanuelle Mattana (ABC’s Mustangs FC), writer of Trophy Boys.

“At its core Trophy Boys is about shifting power and positioning marginalised people as front and centre in spaces from which they are normally excluded, in this instance, the boys’ clubs of elite private schools.”

Trophy Boys is currently on tour, playing at the Geelong Arts Centre (14 – 15 June), Seymour Centre, Sydney (19 June – 7 July) and Arts Centre Melbourne (16 – 21 July).

