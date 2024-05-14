The Millers Point Song Book Comes to Garrison Church in The Rocks This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Millers Point Song Book, by award-winning Australian composer/lyricist Joanna Weinberg will have five performances from 24 May at the splendid and historic Garrison Church in The Rocks.



The Millers Point Song Book is a unique glimpse into the characters which make Millers Point in Sydney so fascinating. Suitable for all ages, this show (which also boasts two new songs by local Millers Point composer Susan Hunt) is a must for anybody wanting an entertaining dive into post-colonial Sydney history.

From the naming of the area in 1833 through multiple changes of management like the Sydney Harbour Trust and the Maritime Workers Board to the exile of the inhabitants of the Sirius Building in 2022, this colourful new show honours past and current local heroes with a rollicking ride through song and story.

Characters include Captain Grimes, Ernest Anthony, the Women's Christian Temperance Union Leader, Mary Underwood, a midwife Francis, Maybanke Anderson, Nita McCrae, Jack Mundey, Anne Kirkman, the Hero of Waterloo, recent Australian of the Year Professor Georgina Long... and even some merino sheep!

Prolific Sydney musical writer Joanna Weinberg (La Luna, The Secret Singer, Pandora's Bag, Brief Tales, Lifeforce, Every Single Saturday and Goddess, the feature film) is the composer and lyricist of 24 lively and fascinating new historical songs, each a snapshot of this storied neighbourhood.

The piece is sung by a talented cast of 4: Rob Johnson, Megan Walshe, Eliane Morel and Annerose de Jong. Plus local personality James Hart as narrator. They're supported by three musicians: Paul Miskin on Banjo, Jeremy Cook on Percussion and Michelle Goldman on Piano.

Local 'Choir Rocks' community choir provides colourful backing under the expert direction of the composer – who is their regular music director and conductor.

Costume design is by Gavin Barbey.

