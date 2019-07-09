BWW REVIEW: GLITTERY CLITTERY A CONSENSUAL PARTY Is A Fabulously Fun Feminist Cabaret

Monday 8th July 2019, 7pm, SBW Stables

The Fringe Wives Club bring their 2018 Adelaide Fringe Festival Award winning cabaret GLITTERY CLITTERY: A CONSENSUAL PARTY to Sydney. Sequin jumpsuits, big ballads and bold personalities come together for an entertaining exploration of the issues women face on a daily basis.

Directed by Clare Bartholomew, this 1 hour cabaret created by Tessa Waters (writer/performer), Laura Frew (choreographer/performer), Rowena Hutson (writer/performer) and Victoria Falconer (co-creator/musical director) with design by Alicia Fernandez and Alice Edgley is an inventive expression of the passionate feelings these women have against the patriarchy that has historically considered women as lesser, weaker, and even objects that could be owned.

With a decidedly fringe show feel of an ad-hoc uncoordination and improvisation, Waters, Few and Hutson use a variety of musical styles to express their views on how women are treated by men. For the women in the audience, there were sighs of recognition along with the odd fist pump as topics dear to sisters' hearts were raised in song and dance. For opening night, it was interesting the see the different response from the males in the audience, with the more aware understanding the passion behind the pieces and others looking a little bit bewildered.

They start with a disclaimer and the approval that guests can leave at any time if the content becomes too much but this work is potentially quite tame compared to other "feminist" cabaret out there. The girls keep their sequin jumpsuits on throughout and whilst the female form is discussed, it is presented with the aid of plush velvet. Audience participation is encouraged by in keeping with the title, it is all with done with consent.

Whilst the first world has had successes with regards to womens rights and closing the gender gap, there is still a long way to go. GLITTERY CLITTERY: A CONSENSUAL PARTY seeks to educate and entertain as it addresses the political and social issues that still need to be fixed. The Fringe Wives Club knows that the majority of their audience will already be onboard with the need for change so presents the message of 'don't give up yet, there is still more to do' whilst still seeking to convey to those less aware of the problems that they are there and that something needs to be done and that can happen on a grass roots level.

Roariously funny in its wit but also it's imperfections, GLITTERY CLITTER: A CONSENSUAL PARTY is an amusing fun filled night of laughs and learning

