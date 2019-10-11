BWW REVIEW: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Brings The Whimsical Steampunk World Of KURIOS- CABINET OF CURIOSITIES to Sydney's Entertainment Quarter

Tuesday 8th October 2019, 8pm, Moore Park Entertainment Quarter

Cirque du Soleil continues to spark audience's imaginations with their trademark style of well crafted grand circus as they bring KURIOS - CABINET OF CURIOSITIES to Sydney. Drawing on the time bending world of Industrial Revolution inspired Science Fiction, this work, which was first created in 2014, is a special treat for lovers of the Steampunk genre.

Under Cirque du Soleil's signature Grand Chapiteau circus tent, The Seeker, a mad scientist of sorts, draws the audience in to witness the wonders within his curio cabinet in a loosely formed storyline that is best understood with a little bit of pre-reading of the Souvenir Program. The wonders range from Kurios Winch and Kurios Plunger, odd robots created to assist in his experiments, to fanciful characters from the imaginary world of Curiositan which inspire the Seeker to dream up a world of possibility.

While other Cirque du Soleil 'stories' or shows have a bolder colorful pallet, the focus shifts to the detail of the steam power inspired machinery of boilers, gears, cogs, rusted steel and a range of repurposed items with a predominantly monochromatic tone of russets and browns. Old world styles of tailored jackets, corsets and empire line skirts combine with rivets, coils and intriguing elements to create a world where science, engineering and invention is celebrated. This allows the elements that represent nature like the quartet of contorting Electric Eels and flurry of Acro Net Flying Fishes to pop against the muted surrounds.

As expected, the iconic Montreal based troupe deliver an entertaining blend of fan favorite circus acts with a twist, from the Aerial Bicycle which replaces the Lyra hoop and Content of Doubles pair of straps performers flying in unison high above the audience. The set acts are connected by appearances of The Seeker and the visitors from Curiositan along with moving parts that run along a small track around the center ring.

Cirque du Soleil is always a crowd pleaser and KURIOS - CABINET OF CURIOSITIES does not disappoint. Whilst there are many different circus acts touring, the genre having had a resurgence in the past few years, these works remain as a stand out expression of the artform as they combine live original music, incredibly detailed design and of course the acts in what is very much a event experience rather than just attending a show. An intriguing an entertaining afternoon or evening out for all ages.

https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/kurios





