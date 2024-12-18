A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS Will Be Released as an Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a sold-out performance earlier this month, Michael Cassel Group’s A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS will now be released as an album to coincide with the national broadcast.

Hosted by ABC Classic’s Megan Burslem and ABC NEWS presenter Jeremy Fernandez, audiences can enjoy the performance on ABC TV and iview at 7.30pm on Friday 20 December 2024, and then listen to the album on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, Youtube and more and relive the experience all-Christmas-long. The album is available to pre-save now by clicking here.



Captured in front of a live audience on the set of Hamilton, this one-of-a-kind Christmas extravaganza unites some of the country's finest voices to deliver your favourite carols and Christmas songs like never before.



Proudly supporting Beyond Blue, Michael Cassel Group’s A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS is more than a performance — it's a joyous musical journey guaranteed to fill your heart with warmth and your season with cheer. Don’t miss the chance to experience Christmas music in its most magical form.



Featuring performances from Casey Donovan, Cody Simpson, Eddie Perfect, Jason Arrow, Marney McQueen, and Beau Woodbridge as well as the casts of Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and Titanique, A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS will be available to celebrate Christmas for years to come.



In recognition of the challenges that the holiday season can bring, A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS was staged in support of Beyond Blue, the national anxiety and depression initiative. At a time that can be difficult for many, this important partnership will remind Australians about Beyond Blue’s free mental health and wellbeing supports, which are accessible 24/7, right around Australia.



Michael Cassel, Producer and CEO of Michael Cassel Group said: “As soon as I experienced A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS, I knew it was something special that deserved to be shared far and wide. The energy in the room, the incredible talent on stage, and the heartfelt joy of the audience made it an unforgettable night. I’m thrilled that this extraordinary performance will now live on as an album for everyone to enjoy and to support the vital work of Beyond Blue.”



Kath Earle, ABC’s Head of Arts, Music and Events said: “This production was truly magical, with some of Australia’s most talented artists bringing Christmas to life in a moving and uplifting way. It was a joyous celebration of music and Christmas, and we’re thrilled that with the help of ABC Music we are able to share it with audiences across the country.”



Georgie Harman, CEO of Beyond Blue said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support shown by the performers, producers, and everyone involved in A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS. The holiday season can be challenging for many so this event, which offers hope and information about Beyond Blue's free, 24/7 mental health support, is timely, valuable and important for millions of Australians.”



The creative team for A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS includes Director/Choreographer Brendan Yeates, Music Director Hayden Barltrop, Lighting Designer Paul Collison, Sound Designer Michael Waters, and Technical Director Clif Bothwell. For ABC Audio Director Cameron McCauley and Mixing Engineer Greg Wales.

