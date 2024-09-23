2024 IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition Winner Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday 19 September at The Concert Hall, The Concourse Chatswood, five classical and opera singers competed for a suite of generous prizes & opportunities in the IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition (ASC) in front of a packed audience including International Foundation for Arts and Culture (IFAC) International Executive Director Midori Miyazaki, CEO of Opera Australia Fiona Allan, Former Chairman of the Opera Australia Board David Mortimer AO, Dr. Gianluca Rubagotti, the Consulate-General of Italy, and many influential figures in the opera world.

This year's winner was EDEN SHIFRONI, a 24-year old soprano from Sydney, NSW. EDEN SHIFRONI gave a standout performance singing "Sul fil d'un soffio etesio" from Falstaff by Verdi, and "O luce di quest'anima" from Donizetti's Linda di Chamounix. In addition to the Mathy, Eden Shifroni won the 2MBS Fine Music Sydney Promotion Prize, the MOST Audience Choice Prize, and the OPERA AUSTRALIA FINALISTS AUDITION PRIZE.

In her winner's speech, EDEN detailed that it has been her dream since she was little girl to have the opportunity to play alongside the Opera Australia Orchestra. She was extremely thankful to all the adjudicators, her teachers, family, sponsors and of her fellow finalists for supporting her amazing journey through the IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition.

The four other singers that had competed on Thursday night were 24-year-old soprano GEORGIA COOPER from NSW; 21-year-old baritone JAKE LYLE from QLD; 22-year-old soprano ARIANA RICCI from NSW and 22-year-old soprano, Molly Ryan from NSW. All four took home impressive prizes designed to support their singing careers (details below).

The Opera Australia Orchestra conducted by Opera Australia's Head of Music and Conductor, Maestro Tahu Matheson accompanied the Finalists. The Compere for the presentations and prize giving was Camille Merčep, whose witty and enthusiastic banter kept the proceedings moving in style.

Special Guest performer on the night was Australian flautist, Eliza Shephard, who won the 2022 ABC Young Performers Awards, a sister-competition to the ASC. Eliza enchanted the audience with her stirring performance of Concertino Pour Flûte by Chaminade.

The National Adjudicator was celebrated Opera Australia principal soprano, Natalie Aroyan, who was joined by fellow judges including acclaimed opera language coach, Nicole Dorigo; renowned Australian soprano, Jane Ede; one of Australia's finest character actors in the world of opera, Benjamin Rasheed; and Lecturer in Voice and Opera at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, Barry Ryan OAM.

The ASC features the Marianne Mathy Scholarship,'The Mathy', which is regarded as the most prestigious award given to a young opera singer in Australasia. Since 1982 the IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition has awarded more than $3 million in prizes received by over 3,000 singers.

2024 MATHY WINNER: EDEN SHIFRONI

Also the winner:

2MBS FINE MUSIC SYDNEY PROMOTION PRIZE

MOST AUDIENCE PRIZE

FINALIST: GEORGIA COOPER

CANADIAN VOCAL ARTS INSTITUTE (CVAI) MONTREAL SCHOLARSHIP

Zeke Solomon Award to assist with travel expenses

FINALIST: JAKE LYLE

THE LINNHE ROBERTSON PRIZE

Nell Pascall Award to assist with travel expenses

FINALIST: ARIANA RICCI

THE SHERMAN LOWE STUDY PRIZE

Pasqualina Lipari Prize to assist with travel expenses

FINALIST: Molly Ryan

MERENDA LEGACY PRIZE

