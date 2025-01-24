DIE GLASMENAGERIE Comes to Theater Basel This Month

Performances run 30 January - 18 May 2025.
Die Glasmenagerie is coming to Theater Basel this month. Performances run 30 January - 18 May 2025. Tennessee Williams' classic about the disillusionment of a family was first performed in German in Basel in 1946; the new Basel version is staged by English director Jaz Woodcock-Stewart.
For a brief evening, it looks as if Laura's life could unfold in all its possibilities. She lives with her mother Amanda Wingfield and her brother Tom in a small flat in St. Louis. Tom's boyfriend Jim comes to dinner and seems to Laura like a prince charming who will fulfil all her longings. But Jim is already engaged and breaks Laura's beloved unicorn, the symbol of her fantasy world, as a parting gift.
Inszenierung – Jaz Woodcock-Stewart
Bühne und Kostüme – Rosie Elnile
Sounddesign – Josh Grigg
Lichtdesign – Alex Fernandes
Dramaturgie – Inga Schonlau
Licht – Mario Bubic
