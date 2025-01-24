DIE GLASMENAGERIE Comes to Theater Basel This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Die Glasmenagerie is coming to Theater Basel this month. Performances run 30 January - 18 May 2025. Tennessee Williams' classic about the disillusionment of a family was first performed in German in Basel in 1946; the new Basel version is staged by English director Jaz Woodcock-Stewart.

For a brief evening, it looks as if Laura's life could unfold in all its possibilities. She lives with her mother Amanda Wingfield and her brother Tom in a small flat in St. Louis. Tom's boyfriend Jim comes to dinner and seems to Laura like a prince charming who will fulfil all her longings. But Jim is already engaged and breaks Laura's beloved unicorn, the symbol of her fantasy world, as a parting gift.

Inszenierung – Jaz Woodcock-Stewart

Bühne und Kostüme – Rosie Elnile

Sounddesign – Josh Grigg

Lichtdesign – Alex Fernandes

Dramaturgie – Inga Schonlau

Licht – Mario Bubic

Comments