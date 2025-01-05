Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL at Maxim Teatern

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From today until February 16, the newly renovated Maxim will be occupied by a group of fairy tale characters led by Shrek, Princess Fiona and Donkey. The 2008 musical is based on the Shrek films. It's a lovely, entertaining family musical that uses classic fairy tales and fairy tale characters in a heartfelt way and is at the same time a nice fairy tale about being yourself and taking care of your friends.

The ogre Shrek (Mathias Terwander Stintzing) is sent away from his parents when he is seven and grows up by himself in his swamp. One day he runs into Donkey (Benjamin Vagnhammar Sundström) and reluctantly Shrek lets Donkey accompany him. They are tasked by Lord Farquaad (Petter Hilber) to free Princess Fiona (Maja Malm) whose parents locked her in a tower when she was 10 years old and sat there for more than twenty years. Like all other princesses, she is waiting to be saved by her hero with a "true love kiss". But then she is saved by a green swamp troll. In addition to the main characters, there is a large ensemble that plays different guards and different fairy-tale characters such as Pinocchio, the Wicked Witch, Peter Pan and the Big Bad Wolf.

Shrek, Fiona and Donkey deliver their characters with great intensity, fantastic vocal performances and their interaction is wonderful. You can feel the budding love between Shrek and Fiona. Donkey is a comic talent of rank. This is a musical that offers lots of laughs and jokes for both young and old, with nods to new phenomena.

It's fun to see young musical talents, such as Sam Herrgård and Olivia Malm, charmingly and with full energy bring Little Shrek and Little Fiona to life.

The whole ensemble is in harmony and performs many great dance numbers in true musical spirit. Leg kicks, jazz hands, hats and rat-tap-dancing, yes, all kind of musical dance styles are included. Choreographer Carin Juborg has even made the Dragon's tail dance to the beat.

The costumes by Maja Malm are colorful and heighten the fairytale atmosphere of the musical.

A wonderful family musical that is inclusive, entertaining, funny, energetic and with a strong feel-good feeling! One leaves Maxim smiling.

The kids in the salon loved it, happy laughter everywhere. My eleven-year-old companion talked about it all the way home on the commute and the song by the Dragon (Jenny Felldin) was a big favourite!

I can stongly recommend that you bring the whole family and enjoy Shrek!

