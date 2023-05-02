Wonu Ogunfowora, Ace Young, and Diana DeGarmo to Star in AIDA at STAGES St. Louis; Full Cast Announced

STAGES St. Louis has announced the full cast of their 2023 production of Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA, performing June 2 - July 2 at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The 2023 Season also includes the hilarious farce meets murder-mystery, CLUE; and the Grand Finale of the season, the rock 'n roll musical smash, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET.

Wonu Ogunfowora (Aida) has performed on Broadway in A Bronx Tale and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She was also seen off-Broadway in Roundabout Theatre Company's Scotland, PA and We Are The Tigers at Theatre 80, as well as in the National Tour of Sister Act. Her regional credits include Once Upon A One More Time (World Premiere at Shakespeare Theatre Co.), The Color Purple, Smokey Joe's Cafe, All Shook Up, and Hairspray.

Ace Young (Radames) Before multiple #1 hits as a songwriter, Ace Young began wowing millions on TV shows "American Idol," "Bones," and "Half & Half". The Grammy nominated actor starred on Broadway in HAIR & Grease and toured the country in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Regional credits include AIDA (with director Luis Salgado) and Rock of Ages.

Diana DeGarmo (Amneris) is a performing artist and multi-hyphenate with credits from TV's "American Idol" and "The Young & The Restless"; Broadway's Hairspray and HAIR; Off-Broadway's The Toxic Avenger and The Marvelous Wonderettes; 1st National Tours of BKLYN, 9 to 5, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. She returns to STAGES after her 2022 St. Louis Theatre Circle Award-Winning role in Always... Patsy Cline.

Albert Jennings (Mereb) performed on Broadway in Disney's Aladdin and National Tours of Disney's Aladdin and Mamma Mia!.

Ryan Williams (Zoser) was last seen as Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre. He has also performed in tours of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, LES MISERABLES, Grease, and off-Broadway in Evil Dead: The Musical. Regional credits include Matilda, The Full Monty, Rock of Ages. On television, Ryan can be seen playing a multitude of "bad boys" on such shows as "The Blacklist," "Guiding Light," "I'd Kill For You," and "Snapped: Killer Couples."

David Benoit (Pharaoh) has appeared in the Broadway and National Tours of LES MISERABLES, Avenue Q, and Jekyll and Hyde. Additional national tours include Phantom of the Opera, Young Frankenstein, and All Shook Up. Recently, he appeared in Barry Kosky's critically acclaimed Fiddler on the Roof for Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Jerome Harmann Hardeman (Amonasro) has performed on Broadway in Swing the Musical, as well as national tours of Dirty Dancing, Dreamgirls, Kiss of The Spiderwoman, Cats, Evita, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. On TV, and has been seen in "FBI," "The Last OG," "Teenage Euthanasia," and "Let The Right One In."

Jenny Mollet (Nehebka) has been on Broadway and in national tours of The Color Purple and Jesus Christ Superstar. Additional credits include Fat Kid Rules The World, GRACE The Musical, Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road, Runaways, and Associate choreographer & featured dancer in Tituss Burgess' music video "45".

The ensemble also includes Alondra Belén, Luther Brooks, Sy Chounchaisit, Cameron Jamarr Davis, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Jay Gamboa, Sam Harvey, Marlena Lopez Hilderley, Keith Johnson, Kanisha Kellum, Avery Martin, Ricco Martin Jr., Xavier McKinnon, Collin Milfort, Warren Nolan Jr., Bradford Rolen, Maya Lianna Santiago, and Carlita Victoria. Casting by Wojcik Casting Team.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

A timeless love story for the ages, Disney's AIDA tells the tale of the transcendent love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country; Amneris, a spoiled Egyptian princess; and Radames, the soldier they both love. Set in a time of great turmoil in ancient Egypt, this story of forbidden love has thrilled audiences for over twenty years. Wrapped in an electric Tony and Grammy Award-Winning score by Elton John and Tim Rice, AIDA is both a stunning musical theatre experience, and an uplifting story of faith, duty, and redemption.

