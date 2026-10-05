WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to Open Rep's Studio Season

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The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will launch the 26/27 Steve Woolf Studio Series: Adventurous Theatre for Adventurous Theatregoers with the Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means To Me, running October 21–November 15, 2026, in the Emerson Studio of the Loretto‑Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. Directed by Nancy Bell (Athena, The Rep) this celebrated work offers a sharp, funny, and deeply personal exploration of the U.S. Constitution and the generations it has shaped.

Since its premiere in 2019, this Pulitzer Prize finalist has taken the theatrical world by storm, breathing new life into our Constitution by imagining how it will shape the next generation of Americans. As a teenager, playwright Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the country. In this hilarious, witty and refreshingly honest new play, she revisits her fifteen-year-old self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the lasting impact of the document that shaped their journey. Complete with a live debate featuring local St. Louis high school students, this play places hope and heart at the center of a conversation about our nation's future by examining the document at the core of its past.

The cast features Michelle Hand, a Rep favorite who wowed audiences in Pride and Prejudice and A Christmas Carol, as Heidi, and Joel Moses last seen in Murder on the Orient Express, as The Legionnaire. They are joined by two local students Riley Carter- Adams from Nerinx Hall High School and Amber Dantzler from St. Louis University, who rotates performances as the live debater.

What the Constitution Means To Me creative team is rounded out with scenic design by Seth Howard, costume design by Michele Friedman Siler, lighting design by Denisse Chavez, sound design by Mary Robinson, and is stage managed by Isabelle Scheibe.

What the Constitution Means to Me is written by Heidi Schreck, a playwright, screenwriter and performer living in Brooklyn. What the Constitution Means to Me was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist and won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play. Schreck also received two Tony Award nominations for What the Constitution Means to Me for Best Play and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, the 2019 Smithsonian Magazine American Ingenuity Award, the Horton Foote Playwriting Award, the Hull-Warriner Award, and an OBIE. A filmed version of What the Constitution Means to Me, starring Schreck, premiered in October 2023 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and was nominated for a Critics Choice Award, a PGA Award, and a DGA Award. Heidi's other plays include Grand Concourse, Creature, Mr. Universe, and There Are No More Big Secrets. Her screenwriting credits include I Love Dick, Billions, and Nurse Jackie. Schreck has taught playwriting and screenwriting at NYU, Columbia, Kenyon College, and Primary Stages.

What The Constitution Means To Me is sponsored by Stellie Siteman and De Kaplan with Community Impact Sponsor Wendi Alper-Pressman and Norman Pressman. It is a part of the Steve Woolfe Studio Series which is sponsored by The Whitaker Foundation and Ann Cady Scott.

Up next at The Rep, audiences can look forward to a rich sweep of Mainstage, Studio Series, and Diamond Anniversary Concert events unfolding across the season starting with the virtuosic, laugh‑out‑loud musical comedy 2 Pianos 4 Hands (October 7–25). Holiday magic arrives with Irving Berlin's White Christmas (December 2–23), a sparkling family favorite filled with iconic songs and nostalgic cheer. The new year ushers in the Studio Series with In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience (January 13–February 7, 2027), an award‑winning blend of stand‑up and sommelier‑guided sipping. February brings Dominique Morisseau's gripping and soulful Detroit '67 (February 3–21), followed by Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty in concert (February 26–27). Spring blooms with Avaaz (March 10–April 4, 2027), a high‑spirited celebration of family, identity, and the Iranian‑Jewish immigrant experience, alongside Agatha Christie's masterful thriller And Then There Were None (March 17–April 4). The Diamond Anniversary Concert Series concludes the season with Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan (April 9–11), bringing his powerhouse vocals and heartfelt storytelling right to The Rep stage.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 08 Hrs 07 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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