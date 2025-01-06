Video: New Trailer for Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' ATHENA 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch an all new trailer for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' production of Athena by Gracie Gardner. The production runs in the Emerson Studio of the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University January 15 - February 9, 2025.

Athena features competition and friendship going head to head with live fencing on the piste. In Gracie Gardner’s engaging play, which was named a New York Times Critics’ Pick, characters Mary Wallace and Athena are brave, and seventeen, and fencers, and training for the Junior Olympics. They practice together, they compete against each other, they spend their lives together. They wish they were friends.

The Athena cast features Jailyn Genyse as Mary Wallace, who captivated audiences at The Rep in It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play and as Shug Avery in COCA’s The Color Purple. Making her Rep debut is Carmen Retzer who takes on the role of Jamie, while Isa Venere, who delivered a memorable performance in last season’s August: Osage County, returns to the stage as Athena.

Athena is directed by Nancy Bell who recently wowed audiences onstage in her portrayal as Robyn in The Roommate, The Rep’s record-setting studio studio show this past November. She’s joined by set designer Seth Howard, Costume Designer Renee Garcia, lighting designer Jayson Lawshee, sound designer Jimmy Bernatowicz, dramaturg Simone Hoagland, and fight director Paul Steger. Additionally, The Rep has partnered with Fence St. Louis and owner Annamaria Lu to provide elite fencing training and consultation for the production.

Tickets are available online at repstl.org, over the phone 314-968-4925 or in person at the Loretto-Hilton Center Box Office Tuesdays - Thursdays from 10:30-5pm. Seating for the Studio Series is General Admission with subscribers given priority seating beginning 30 minutes prior to curtain.

