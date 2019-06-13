VIDEO: STAGES St. Louis Presents The Midwest Premiere of THE BOY FROM OZ

Jun. 13, 2019  

STAGES St. Louis opens its 33rd Season with the Midwest Premiere of THE BOY FROM OZ. Join STAGES May 31 through June 30 at the Robert G. Reim Theatre in Kirkwood for the story of Australian singer-songwriter Peter Allen in this incredible show featuring hits like "I Love You, I Honestly Love You", "Don't Cry Out Loud", "I Go To Rio", and more!

Follow the dazzling and hilarious Peter Allen from his humble beginnings performing in backcountry pubs to his international stardom beside such Hollywood icons as Judy Garland and her daughter Liza Minnelli.

Tickets range from $25 - $65 and are available online at StagesStLouis.org and by phone at 314.821.2407.

