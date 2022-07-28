Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Meet the Cast of Stages St. Louis' IN THE HEIGHTS

In the Heights runs July 22 through August 21, 2022.

Jul. 28, 2022  

Get a first look at Stages St. Louis is Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-Winning Best Musical, IN THE HEIGHTS!

IN THE HEIGHTS tells a universal story of community, family, hopes, and dreams. From the creator of HAMILTON, you don't want to miss this vibrant production filled with spectacular music and dazzling choreography!

The cast features Ryan Alvarado as Usnavi, with Tami Dahbura as Abuela Claudia, Marlene Fernandez as Carla, Luis-Pablo Garcia as Sonny, Jahir Lawrence Hipps as Benny, Isabel Leoni as Nina, Amanda Robles as Vanessa , and Ariana Valdes as Daniela. ​​​

Get your tickets for IN THE HEIGHTS (July 22-August 31) at StagesStLouis.org or call 314.821.2407.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play





