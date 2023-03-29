VIDEO: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis on SHowMe St. Louis
Now through April 9th.
Cast members Janie Brookshire and Joel Moses recently chatted with KSDK to talk about MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Watch the video below!
Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express runs through April 9th at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. For more information visit: www.repstl.org, or call 314-968-4925.
