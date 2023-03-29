Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis on SHowMe St. Louis

Now through April 9th.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Cast members Janie Brookshire and Joel Moses recently chatted with KSDK to talk about MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Watch the video below!

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express runs through April 9th at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. For more information visit: www.repstl.org, or call 314-968-4925.




Student Blog: When More Than Just the Play Goes Wrong Photo
Student Blog: When More Than Just the Play Goes Wrong
But, I promise, even though it is so easy to dwell on the negatives, there is always joy to be found somewhere. Nothing is permanent.
Feature: STAGES ST. LOUIS At Ross Family Theater In The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center Photo
Feature: STAGES ST. LOUIS At Ross Family Theater In The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
STAGES St. Louis has announced the creative team behind their 2023 Season at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The 2023 Season includes Elton John & Tim Rice’s AIDA; the hilarious farce meets murder-mystery, CLUE; and the Grand Finale of the season, the rock ‘n roll musical smash, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Will Play At The Fabulous Fox Theatre In May Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Will Play At The Fabulous Fox Theatre In May
Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre May 9-21.
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Loretto-Hilton Center On The Campus Of Webster Photo
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Loretto-Hilton Center On The Campus Of Webster University
Brimming with Hitchcockian noir and soaked in blood and intrigue, The Rep’s Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express excels in every possible way. Great performances, a smart use of projections, gorgeous costumes and a must-see set design come together for a vivid interpretation of Christie’s classic thriller.

VIDEO: First Look At SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at Lawrenceville Arts CenterVIDEO: First Look At SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at Lawrenceville Arts Center
March 27, 2023

The Queen of Disco and her crew have taken to the stage and are wowing audiences from all over. Check out this highlight reel of what you can expect from this high energy spectacle. But remember, seeing is believing, grab your tickets and see SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical LIVE and in person!
VIDEO: New TV Spot for Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera in AprilVIDEO: New TV Spot for Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera in April
March 27, 2023

Terence Blanchard's opera Champion, based on the true story of the troubled former middleweight boxing champion Emile Griffith, will have its highly anticipated Metropolitan Opera premiere on April 10, with nine performances running through May 13.
VIDEO: First Look At George Street Playhouse's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEEVIDEO: First Look At George Street Playhouse's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
March 27, 2023

Get a first look at George Street Playhouse (GSP)'s spring musical comedy event-- the Broadway/Off-Broadway hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Performances of this fresh and newly conceived production begin March 14th and continue through April 9th at the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.
VIDEO: First Look at Casa Mañana's JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOKVIDEO: First Look at Casa Mañana's JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK
March 27, 2023

Casa Mañana continues its Children's Theatre season with Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs March 25 - April 9. Get a first look at the production.
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Message Of Support to Ukrainian Students Performing CATS in Bomb ShelterVideo: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Message Of Support to Ukrainian Students Performing CATS in Bomb Shelter
March 23, 2023

Students at a school in Kiyv recorded a production of the musical CATS from their bomb shelter amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
