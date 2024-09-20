Tom Segura Reschedules COME TOGETHER St. Louis Tour Dates

Performances will now take place on Friday, May 16, 2025 & Saturday, May 17, 2025.
Due to a scheduling conflict the Tom Segura: Come Together tour dates in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox originally Friday, October 18 & Saturday, October 19, will be rescheduled to Friday, May 16, 2025 & Saturday, May 17, 2025.
ST. LOUIS RESCHEDULES:
· Friday, October 18, 2024 - rescheduled to Friday, May 16, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.
· Saturday, October 19, 2024 – rescheduled to Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.
All tickets for the original performances will be honored, so guests should hold on to their tickets. For ticket inquiries, please contact point of purchase before November 19. Visit FabulousFox.com for more info.
