Tom Segura Reschedules COME TOGETHER St. Louis Tour Dates

Director Rachel Tibbetts takes 20-year-old Alice back down the rabbit hole in Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble’s (SATE) world premiere of Shualee Cook’s TEMPEST IN A TEAPOT. Tibbetts has created a magical world of make-believe for Alice to revisit her past while confronting her future. Everything about the exaggerated whimsical world is fantasy come to life at the eternal tea party. As is often the case with recontextualized works of the classics, the play-within-a-play convention of TEMPEST IN A TEAPOT can become a bit convoluted in its complicatedness. Tibbetts’ vision and the cast’s execution of the material is highly entertaining, however those with limited or no exposure to The Tempest could be left behind in the storytelling.