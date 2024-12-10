Tom Gold's THE NUTCRACKER Comes to the Center of Creative Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Center of Creative Arts (COCA) in St. Louis, Missouri will present a new production of The Nutcracker by Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold, Friday, December 13, followed by performances Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 in the Catherine B. Berges Theatre.

Featuring Ballet Eclectica (COCA's Pre-Professional Division classical and contemporary ballet company, and COCA young ballet dancers ages 6–18) with guest artists Carly Greene and David Wright of Dance Theatre Harlem and COCA alumna JiaLi Deck, Gold's version of the holiday classic to Tchaikovsky's beloved score sets E.T.A. Hoffman's fairytale about a Nutcracker that comes to life in the 1920s, incorporating the Gateway Arch, Forest Park, Union Station, and other St. Louis landmarks into the story.

“I am thrilled COCA's co-Artistic Directors of Dance Antonio Douthit-Boyd and Kervin Douthit-Boyd invited me to reimagine The Nutcracker, a staple of the ballet cannon and a work so pivotal to my own performance career,” says Tom Gold. “I especially loved the opportunity to make this production more personal for St. Louis audiences by highlighting some of the city's historic sites and locations, as well as to work with a group of talented and committed young artists.”

