Tickets for Fabulous Fox Theatre 2022 – 2023 U.S. Bank Broadway Season to Go On Sale in September

Single tickets for nine shows in the Fabulous Fox Theatre's 2022 - 2023 U.S. Bank Broadway Series will go on sale Tuesday, September 6 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Tickets will be available online at MetroTix.com, by phone at 314-534-1111 and in person at the Fox Theatre Box Office from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. for the following shows: THE ILLUSIONISTS - Magic of the Holidays; RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: The Musical; CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE; ELF The Musical; LES MISERABLES; BLUE MAN GROUP; Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD; TOOTSIE; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.

Single tickets for AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of the Temptations, HADESTOWN and Disney's FROZEN are on sale now. Single tickets for SIX and WICKED will go on sale at a later date.

THE ILLUSIONISTS - Magic of the Holidays | November 26, 2022

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: The Musical | December 11, 2022

The beloved TV classic RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. Come see all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: The Musical. It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Don't miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us. Based on the animated television special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the stage production directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage. Script adaptation by Robert Penola. Arrangements and orchestrations by Timothy Splain.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE | December 16-17, 2022

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life Imaginative and fun for the whole family, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an original music score including new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck the Halls," "Winter Wonderland," and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

ELF The Musical | December 20-24, 2022

ELF The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Prom, The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Aladdin, The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

LES MISERABLES | January 17-22, 2023

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as "a reborn dream of a production" (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More" and many more.

BLUE MAN GROUP | February 9-12, 2023

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it's your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP returns to St. Louis for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It's everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD | February 28 - March 12, 2023

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the most successful American play in Broadway history." (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic," and New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR). Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas plays the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.

TOOTSIE | March 21 - April 2, 2023

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR | May 9-21, 2023

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation will present Kids' Night at the Fabulous Fox featuring BLUE MAN GROUP, Thursday, February 9, 2023. A free child's ticket (17 years and under) will be offered with the purchase of an adult ticket by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or in-person at the Fox Box Office while supplies last; some restrictions apply. For more information about Kids' Night at the Fabulous Fox, please visit www.foxpacf.org. For Box Office hours please visit www.fabulousfox.com.

2022 - 2023 U.S. Bank Broadway Series Shows and Specials:

(The Season Ticket Package shows are in bold)

