The Temptations & The Four Tops to Perform at The Fabulous Fox in June

The Temptations and The Four Tops will play at The Fabulous Fox on Saturday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 20 at 10:00 a.m.

About The Temptations:

The Temptations, often referred to as American music royalty, are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music and prolific career. They are one of the most iconic, bestselling brands in the entertainment world today. While the group has evolved over the years, Dr. Otis Williams has continued to lead the group and carry the torch forward for the next generation of Temptations' fans. The Temptations are headlining concerts around the country throughout 2023. Their concerts include fan favorites such as “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me),” “Ain't Too Proud to Beg,” “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,” and more.

Ranked #1 in Billboard magazine's most recent list of the “Greatest R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of All Time,” The Temptations also appear in the magazine's 125th Anniversary list of the “125 Greatest of All Time Artists.” In addition, Rolling Stone magazine named the group among the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time.” In September of 2020, the editors of Rolling Stone magazine commented that The Temptations are “Indisputably the greatest black vocal group of the Modern Era…,” and listed the group's Anthology album among the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” The Anthology album has appeared in all three of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums' lists.

The group celebrated their 60th Anniversary in 2021-2022. To mark this milestone, The Temptations released a new album, Temptations 60, executive produced by founding member, Otis Williams. The new album consists of nearly all-original songs that are both modern and classic in feel and sound.

The Temptations have been the subject of a smash hit Broadway musical, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, based on Otis Williams' personal journey, which opened on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre on March 21st, 2019. The musical received 12 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, and won the Tony Award for Best Choreography at the 73rd Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 10, 2019. Now on tour, the Musical is scheduled to open in theaters in more than 50 cities across the U.S. during the next several years. Ain't Too Proud opened in the UK, in the West End of London, at the Prince Edward Theatre on April 20, 2023.

The Temptations' heritage, influence, and contributions to, not only American culture and African American communities but also to the global music landscape are monumental. The Temptations' presence in the world today has never been more vivid, and their popularity is ever-increasing.

About The Four Tops:

The quartet, originally called the Four Aims, made their first single for Chess in 1956, and spent seven years on the road and in nightclubs, singing pop, blues, Broadway, but mostly jazz—four-part harmony jazz. When Motown's Berry Gordy Jr. found out they had hustled a national “Tonight Show” appearance, he signed them without an audition to be the marquee act for the company's Workshop Jazz label. That proved short-lived, and Stubbs' powerhouse baritone lead and the exquisite harmonies of Fakir, Benson, and Payton started making one smash after another with the writing-producing trio Holland-Dozier-Holland.

In 1990, with 24 Top 40 pop hits to their credit, The Four Tops were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Though they would no longer have hits on record, the group continued to be a hit in concert, touring incessantly, a towering testament to the enduring legacy of the Motown Sound they helped shape and define. Following Payton's death in 1997, the group briefly worked as a trio until Theo Peoples, a former Temptation, was recruited to restore the group to a quartet. When Stubbs subsequently grew ill, Peoples became the lead singer and former Motown artist-producer Ronnie McNeir was enlisted to fill Payton's spot. In 2005, when Benson died, Payton's son Roquel replaced him.

