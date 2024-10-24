The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis To Present MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is ready to ring in the holiday season with the St. Louis premiere of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, a rockin’ musical experience that brings together Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins in a holiday jam session that will have audiences jingling all the way this December 4 - 22, 2024 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University.

A first time collaboration with STAGES St. Louis, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas combines two powerhouse performing arts organizations on one stage to celebrate the compelling and transcendent power of live theater designed to infuse joy, entertainment, and nostalgic charm into the fabric of the St. Louis community.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, a sequel to the Tony-Award winning original musical Million Dollar Quartet, takes place in the decked-out Sun Records studio, filled to the brim with Christmas cheer and enough musical talent to power a city grid, these legendary musicians blend their chart-topping hits with seasonal cheer. Get ready for a holly jolly journey through this iconic rock n’ roll musical featuring crowd favorite songs “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Blue Christmas,” “Run Rudolph Run,” “Silent Night” and so much more!

“We are thrilled to partner with STAGES St. Louis to bring Million Dollar Quartet Christmas to the Loretto-Hilton Center this holiday season,” said Kate Bergstrom, Augustin Family Artistic Director. “This heart filled rockin' production, complete with my favorite holiday Elvis hits, is sure to get folks of every generation into the holiday spirit. We look forward to welcoming you to the theater-turn-1950's recording studio so you too can create lasting memories with loved ones and celebrate the season together.”

The cast of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas includes the return of performers from the crowd favorite STAGES St Louis production of Million Dollar Quartet in 2023 including Jeff Cummings as Sam Phillips, Scott Moreau as Johnny Cash, Shelby Ringdahl as Dyanne, Jeremy Sevelovitz as Carl Perkins, Dave Sonneborn as W.S. “Fluke” Holland on drums, Brady Wease as Jerry Lee Lewis and Chuck Zayas as Jay Perkins on Bass. Joining them are Sean Buckley as Elvis and understudies Joe Boover, Peter Gunn, Hunter Semrau, Michael Siktberg, and Lari White.

"Celebrations are truly a key part of the holiday season, and what better way to do so than by partnering with our good friends at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis," said STAGES St. Louis Mosbacher Family Executive Producer, Andrew Kuhlman. "Last year's Million Dollar Quartet was a real highlight for all of us at STAGES St. Louis, and we feel both lucky and honored to now bring its holiday sequel to life for the entire region."

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas reunites the knockout creative team from STAGES' Million Dollar Quartet, this time with a holiday twist. The team includes direction by Keith Andrews, music director Dave Sonneborn, set design by Adam Koch, costume design by Brad Musgrove, lighting design by Sean Savoie, sound design by Beef Gratz, and stage manager Monica Dickhens.

In addition to Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will deck the halls of the Loretto-Hilton Center this holiday season with a Winter Wonderland display inside and out as an added gift to patrons to enjoy this holiday season. Experience the twinkling lights, larger than life reindeer and “Rock around the Christmas tree” as you get in the holiday spirit before and after the show.

Keeping with the holiday theme, following last year’s sold-out success featuring John Goodman, The Rep is back with another evening of holiday magic with The Rep’s Holiday Benefit on Tuesday, December 10th, 2024 at 7pm. Purchase a ticket to a night filled with entertainment, surprise guests, and mingling with St. Louis’s finest – all while celebrating the true spirit of the season. Guests are invited to engage in a robust silent and live auctions and participate in a high energy Rally For The Rep paddle raise - all to support The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ educational programs and season long productions. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of something truly magical.

Following Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, The Rep continues it’s 24/25 Season in the New Year with Athena, by Gracie Gardner January 15 – February 9, 2025 in the Studio; Lynn Nottage’s Tony-nominated comedy, Clyde’s, February 5 - March 2, 2025; and the uproarious retelling of Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, March 19 - April 13, 2025 all performed at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit repstl.org.

