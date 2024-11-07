The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Elects New Board Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced four newly elected Board Members who will serve a three-year term starting October 2024. They include: Michelle L. BradyManaging Director, Ernst & Young Strategy and Transactions; Scott Fehr, Executive Producer at EverNorth; Jill Magruder Senior ESG Advisor, The Cigna Group; and Steven Sherman, a Senior VP at Charter Communications Inc.

“For nearly six decades, The Rep has been a cornerstone of St. Louis’s cultural community, and the addition of these four remarkable new board members strengthens our commitment to creative excellence,” said Susan Stith, Vice President of The Rep’s Board of Trustees. “Michelle, Scott, Jill, and Steven each bring a unique expertise that will help us expand our reach and deepen our impact, and we’re thrilled to welcome them as part of The Rep’s future.”

The Rep’s Board Leadership includes President Brian L. Clevinger, Ph.D. (Prolog Ventures, Managing Director); Vice Presidents Ann Cady Scott (Community Volunteer) and Susan Stith (Interim Chief Operating Officer, Concordance) ); Secretary Judi Scissors (Community Volunteer); Treasurer Wendi Alper-Pressman (Partner, Armstrong Teasdale, LLP); Vice President, Volunteers Trish Alexandre (Community Volunteer); andImmediate Past President Gwen M. Middeke (Community Volunteer).

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 24/25 Season is in full swing with The Roommate currently running in the Emerson Studio Theatre through November 17, followed by Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, December 4-22; Athena, by Gracie Gardner, January 15 – February 9, 2025 in the Studio; Lynn Nottage’s Tony-nominated comedy, Clyde’s, February 5 - March 2, 2025; and the uproarious retelling of Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, March 19 - April 13, 2025 all performed at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University.

The Rep is back with another evening of holiday magic with The Rep’s Holiday Benefit on Tuesday, December 10th, 2024 at 7pm. Purchase a ticket to a night filled with entertainment, surprise guests, and mingling with St. Louis’s finest – all while celebrating the true spirit of the season. Guests are invited to engage in a robust silent and live auctions and participate in a high energy Rally For The Rep paddle raise - all to support The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ educational programs and season long productions.

For more information, please visit repstl.org.

