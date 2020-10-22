The Rep Spotlights Civic Engagement With BREAKING DOWN THE BALLOT

Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif moderates nonpartisan panel on voting on October 26 at 6 p.m.

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis launches its new Community Learning Series REPresent STL with a panel discussion titled "Breaking Down the Ballot," focused on the November 3 election.

A bipartisan group of thought leaders, political experts, voting rights advocates and community members will join The Rep's Augustin Family Artistic Director, Hana S. Sharif to discuss critical ballot measures affecting our region.

"It is our hope that our civic and community conversations bridge gaps in understanding, build empathy throughout our community and foster a sense of learning that helps us move toward new horizons in art and in humanity," said Sharif.

The free, virtual event will be live streamed on The Rep's Facebook and YouTube channels on October 26 at 6 p.m. CDT and requires no pre-registration.

"Breaking Down the Ballot" panelists include:

Eric Fey - Democratic Director of Elections in St. Louis County

John Hancock - Former GOP state legislator and co-host of "Hancock and Kelley" on KTVI-Fox 2

Denise Lieberman - Civil rights attorney and head of the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition

Dr. Gena Gunn McClendon - Director of Voter Access & Engagement and Financial Capability & Asset Building Initiatives at Washington University

Alejandro Santiago - Membership Manager at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis

The Rep believes institutions of creative expression can be uplifting spaces that encourage and engage the community. By providing avenues to factual, nonpartisan information, "Breaking Down the Ballot" empowers individuals to exercise their fundamental right to vote. To further model this renewed commitment to civic engagement, The Rep is making November 3 a paid holiday for its staff, to encourage voting and volunteerism on election day.

"Breaking Down the Ballot" is the inaugural event for The Rep's new community learning series REPresent STL. Throughout the year, The Rep will host thought-provoking public forums intended to provide a safe space for the free exchange of ideas, allow experts to share their knowledge and encourage individuals to come together and discover what unites us. A vast array of timely topics will be presented, and event details will be shared on repstl.org as they become available.

"We're dedicated to providing ways to connect and commune, to listen and learn and to celebrate together," said Adena Varner, The Rep's Director of Learning and Community Engagement. "REPresent STL is our newest endeavor to showcase the most important voices - the community members - who participate and share their perspectives."

To participate in "Breaking Down the Ballot," visit The Rep's Facebook page or YouTube channel on October 26 at 6 p.m. CDT. No pre-registration is required. For more information, visit repstl.org or call The Rep Box Office at 314-968-4925.

