The Rep Launches A Fresh Holiday Tradition With The Return Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is kickstarting a brand-new holiday tradition with a fresh spin on an all-time classic.



Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol will return to The Rep in all of its heartwarming glory for a special run at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts in December 2020, featuring a vibrant new adaptation by Michael Wilson.



The Rep previously mounted other adaptations of A Christmas Carol from 1979-1981 and again in 2016 as part of its 50th anniversary season. But the 2020 edition will mark the start of something even grander: an annual production of this beloved holiday fable.



"A Christmas Carol has a unique power to captivate, inspire and delight audiences of all ages," said Hana S. Sharif, The Rep's Augustin Family Artistic Director. "We are thrilled to share this beloved classic with the St. Louis community, creating a new tradition that will endure for years to come."



Wilson's take on Dickens' iconic story brings a new level of wonder to Ebenezer Scrooge's journey through his past, present and future on one fateful Christmas Eve. Hailed by The New York Times as "rousing" and "crowd-pleasing," Wilson's script has delighted nearly 1 million audience members as part of ongoing annual runs in Washington, D.C., Houston and Hartford.



The Rep is proud to partner with COCA on its production of A Christmas Carol through an educational exchange that includes youth ensemble casting and artistic mentorship. St. Louis auditions for The Rep's 2020-2021 season - including A Christmas Carol - will take place in spring 2020.



A Christmas Carol will be a standalone event from The Rep, produced in addition to its six-show Mainstage season. Rep subscribers will have first access to tickets for the play, ahead of the general public. A Christmas Carol will be a single-ticket exclusive, and not available as part of any Rep subscription package. Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on June 8.



The Rep will announce its complete 2020-2021 Mainstage and Studio seasons on Thursday, February 27. For more information, visit repstl.org.





