The Rep Earns $1.5 Million In Single Ticket Revenue From Its Latest Season

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis made a tremendous sales splash with its 2018-2019 season, sending retiring artistic director Steven Woolf out on a high note with more than $1.5 million in single ticket sales. That number includes ticket sales from the theatre's six Mainstage and three Studio Productions. This is the third straight season in which The Rep has topped the $1 million mark in single ticket sales.



The Rep's total ticket revenue, including subscriptions, exceeded $5.2 million.



"We saw tremendous enthusiasm from our single ticket buyers this season," said Mark Bernstein, The Rep's managing director. "That's a testament to the strong titles that Steve Woolf selected for his final year."



Three blockbuster productions on the Mainstage helped lead the way, with Evita, A Christmas Story and The Play That Goes Wrong all entering The Rep's top 10 highest-grossing Mainstage productions of all time. In the Studio, the Woolf-directed Admissions also proved to be a smash hit, posting The Rep's third-highest Studio sales total ever.



"This season was everything I had hoped for," Woolf said. "It felt like a true celebration of the theatre."



The Rep's upcoming 2019-2020 season will be the first under new artistic director Hana S. Sharif, and features Tony Kushner's Angels in America, Parts One and Two, Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, two world premiere productions and more.



