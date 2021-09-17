The Muny Announces Total Attendance for 103rd Season

The Muny announced today attendance totals for its triumphant 103rd season. After a 714-day intermission, The Muny opened its gates on July 26, 2021, for a five-show season that included Smokey Joe's Cafe, The Sound of Music, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, On Your Feet! and Chicago. The highly anticipated lineup for the 2022 season will be announced later this fall and will include Sweeney Todd and Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins.



"After an extended intermission, Season 103 offered an incredible homecoming for many," said Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan. "We are so proud to have gotten the chance to present five productions for our audience, and to have had the opportunity to put our dedicated teams back to work. We cannot thank St. Louis enough for coming out and showing their support - we are forever grateful."



"This past season will live in our hearts forever," said Muny Executive Producer and Artistic Director Mike Isaacson. "You could scoop the audiences' joy at being back at The Muny. It was so powerful. And everyone backstage gave everything they have as people and professionals to create our five extraordinary productions. I am enormously grateful."



"Our 2021 season will, hopefully, be remembered as the summer this community came together and showed what the heart and willpower of a city can do," said Muny Managing Director Kwofe Coleman. "Watching thousands of patrons light up as they passed through our gates each night is the reason we exist. While challenging, Season 103 will forever stand out in our history as poignant and unforgettably necessary."



Total attendance for the five-show summer season: 192,806. This number does not include the Aug. 12 rainout of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, or the Aug. 31 rainout and final three cancelled performances of Chicago. Through The Muny's free seat and Community Access programs, over 50,000 guests experienced a Muny production at no cost.