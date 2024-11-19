The Fabulous Fox to Commemorate Stan Kann’s 100th Birthday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fabulous Fox will present a FREE special event scheduled for Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. to celebrate what would have been Stan Kann’s 100th birthday. In honor of the beloved theatre organist and entertainer, the Fabulous Fox will host a FREE organ concert on the legendary Mighty Wurlitzer. Memorabilia and ephemera will be displayed in the theatre, along with a slide show and videos screened in the lobby offering further glimpses into Stan’s fascinating story.



FREE tickets are available now by calling (314) 534-1111, online at fabulousfox.com or in person at the box office – check the website for hours of operation. Tickets will also be available the day of the show at the brass ticket booth in front of the theatre on Grand. Due to high demand, and to accommodate more guests for the celebration, tours of the theatre will no longer be included as originally scheduled.



The organ concert will feature Gerry Marian, who served as Stan Kann’s assistant for ten years, along with Mark Gifford, another organist that knew Stan well. Guests can look forward to an engaging performance that pays tribute to Stan Kann’s extraordinary legacy as one of the most iconic performers on the Fabulous Fox’s Mighty Wurlitzer.



Don’t miss this unique opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of Stan Kann at the Fabulous Fox Theatre with an afternoon of history, music, and memories. Free parking will be offered at the Fabulous Fox parking garage at 3637 Washington Boulevard as well as Fox owned surface lots. Fans will have the opportunity to take home some of Stan’s memorabilia & fan art (first come, first served, while supplies last).



Stan Kann was known not only for his mastery of the theatre organ but also for his captivating performances on national television programs, including 60+ appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and other talk shows, showing off his collection of vacuum cleaners that never seemed to operate as intended and gadgets from a bygone era. His talent and charm made him a beloved figure in St. Louis and beyond, and his memory continues to inspire music lovers today.



