The Fabulous Fox Theatre Announces The Return Of The Popular Ghost Tours

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced the return of its popular Ghost Tours during the month of October 2021. The Fabulous Fox Ghost Tours will explore the untold history of the many ghost sightings and unexplained occurrences reported at the Fabulous Fox during its over 90-year history. Go behind the scenes of the Fabulous Fox to see what happens after the shows have closed and the stage lights go dim.



Fox Ghost tours are programmed with the assistance of the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society. Tours include both Fox history provided by Fox tour guides and "ghost" stories from the Paranormal Society following their investigation and analysis of the theatre's "hot spots" of paranormal activity.

Tours will take place on the dates and times as follows and will be limited to 16 people per departure: Saturdays, October 9, 23 & 30 and Sundays, October 17, 24 & 31 the tour times are 12:00 p.m.; 12:10 p.m.; 12:20 p.m.; 12:30 p.m.; 12:40; 1:30 p.m.; 1:40 p.m.; 1:50 p.m.; 2:00 p.m.; 2:10 p.m.; 3:00 p.m.; 3:10 p.m.; 3:20 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.; 3:40 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.; 4:40 p.m.; 4:50 p.m.; 5:00 p.m.; 5:10 p.m.

To comply with the Fox temporary protocols announced earlier this week, guests ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test along with a photo ID for entry into the Theatre. Guests will also be required to complete a brief verbal health survey at entry and wear a face mask at all times while inside the Fox. Guests under the age of 12 will not be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test, but will be required to wear a face mask at all times. For additional information regarding the COVID-19 protocols at the Fabulous Fox, please visit https://www.fabulousfox.com/events-tickets/protocols.

Tour tickets are $40 each and includes garage parking. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 22 at 10:00 a.m. Tarot card readings will be available for an additional $25 charge. Food and beverage service will not be available during the tours.