Tesseract Theatre Opens St. Louis Premiere Of WELCOME TO ARROYO'S

Two DJs spin the story in this hip-hop theater coming-of-age story.

Apr. 12, 2023  
The Tesseract Theatre Company will open the St. Louis premiere of Welcome to Arroyo's on April 28 at the .Zack Theatre.

Alejandro Arroyo owns the newest (and cleanest) lounge in New York City's Lower East Side. His sister, Molly, has a nasty habit of writing graffiti on the back wall of the local police precinct. Officer Derek is a recent NYC transplant with something to prove. Lelly Santiago is a socially awkward college student who may have discovered that the Arroyo siblings' late mother was one of the founders of hip-hop music. Two DJs spin the story in this hip-hop theater coming-of-age story.

"A sweet, loose-limbed shout out to Manhattan's Lower East Side...With a Greek chorus of DJs who 'mix' the play right in front of us, WELCOME shows that hip-hop can still goose mainstream theater instead of merely filling the diversity slot...The show's exuberant vibe becomes so infectious, it's easy to forget this is a story about two siblings recovering from the recent death of their only parent...In WELCOME TO ARROYO'S the playwright creates a space for all audiences, young or old, of any color, to kick back and play." -LA Times.

Welcome to Arroyo's features the cast of Victor Mendez, Remi Mark, Marshall Jennings, Kevin Corpuz, Hannah de Oliveira, and Jacob Schmidt, directed by Brittanie Gunn.

Performances will open Friday April 28 and run through Sunday May 7.
Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 4pm. The .Zack Theatre is located at: 3224 LOCUST ST., SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI 63103. Tickets are available at Click Here.
$25 for general audience and $20 for students/seniors.

Questions can be sent to Tesseract Theatre at contact@tesseracttheatre.com




