THE PROM
THE PROM Cancels Three Performances at the Fabulous Fox

THE PROM will now open on Friday, January 28.

Jan. 24, 2022  
The opening of the national tour engagement of The Prom at the Fabulous Fox Theatre has been delayed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the show's cast and crew. The Tuesday, January 25 through Thursday January 27 performances are cancelled.

THE PROM will now open on Friday, January 28. An additional performance has been added on Sunday, February 6 at 6:30 p.m. to allow more exchange options for guests. All ticket holders are being contacted directly via email with their options.

