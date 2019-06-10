Stifel Theatre to Welcome Kevin James

Actor and comedian, Kevin James, has announced his upcoming tour will stop at Stifel Theatre on Friday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m. The King of Queens actor and executive producer began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene before being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival.

After signing a network development deal for The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998 and ran for nine seasons on CBS, James garnered Emmy nomination in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

In 2001, James brought his stand-up act to TV with Sweat the Small Stuff, a one-hour special for Comedy Central. In 2005, Kevin James and Ray Romano executive produced and starred in the HBO Sports Special Making the Cut: The Road to Pebble Beach; a documentary about the Pebble Beach Pro Am Golf Tournament that was nominated for a Sports Emmy.

His second comedy special Never Don't Give Up premiered on Netflix in April 2018.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com, the Enterprise Center Box Office or by phone at 800-745-3000.





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You