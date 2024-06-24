St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Will Appear In DREAMGIRLS At The Muny

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrating a tradition that originated over a century ago, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will appear in the Muny production of Dreamgirls, which runs June 27-July 3 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

Jones will have a walk-on role in the show's second act. She will appear in three performances of Dreamgirls: June 29, June 30 and July 1.

“My first job as a kid growing up in St. Louis was as an usher at The Muny, and having this chance to appear onstage is a dream come true,” Jones said. “I'm grateful for the opportunity to celebrate this beloved institution and to participate in a tradition started generations ago by Mayor Henry Kiel.”

Kiel, the 32nd mayor of St. Louis, led the campaign to establish a permanent outdoor theatre in Forest Park. A year before The Muny's inaugural 1919 season, he appeared as King Richard the Lion Hearted in a production of Robin Hood, staged as part of the city's annual playground festival.

Kiel served for decades as president of the Municipal Opera Association. Following his administration, St. Louis mayors have attended Muny productions and often are announced to the audience.

Other St. Louis dignitaries have also appeared onstage at The Muny. Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith played the Wizard in a 1997 production of The Wizard of Oz. He returned in 1999 for The Muny Goes British.

Jones is the 47th mayor of St. Louis and has been in office since 2021.

“Including Mayor Jones in this exciting moment in Muny history is an extraordinary honor,” said Muny President & CEO Kwofe Coleman. “Her participation underscores the powerful connection between civic leadership and a thriving arts community.”

Dreamgirls, the second show in the 106th Muny season, is proudly sponsored by Ameren.

With a book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, Dreamgirls previously was produced at The Muny in 2012. The show follows an all-girl Motown singing group on the path from obscurity to superstardom in the 1960s and '70s. Along the way, the rising stars must question the price of their success and the meaning of family. It's a whirlwind ride through the highs and lows of showbiz in an era of change in American pop music.

The show's creative team is led by Director Robert Clater, with Choreographer Lesia Kaye and Music Director/Conductor Anne Shuttlesworth.

Performances of Dreamgirls begin at 8:15 p.m. nightly, June 27-July 3. Tickets are available at muny.org, by calling MetroTix at (314) 534-1111 or in person at the Muny Box Office, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Season 106 at The Muny also includes Disney's The Little Mermaid (July 8-16), Fiddler on the Roof (July 19-25), Waitress (July 30-Aug. 5), In the Heights (Aug. 9-15) and Anything Goes (Aug. 19-25).

About The Muny

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre, we welcome more than 350,000 theatregoers each summer for seven world-class productions. Now celebrating 106 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information, visit muny.org.

