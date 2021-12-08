St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announces 21-22 Participating Schools!

The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation has announced the 24 participating schools for the 2021-2022 St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards season.

The year-long adjudicating process kicked-off with Villa Duchesne's Godspell and continues through May of next year. In early May of 2022, nominees will be announced in 14 categories, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor. Modeled on The Tony Awards, the 2021-2022 SLHSMTA season will culminate with an awards ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at The Fabulous Fox Theatre with the Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor advancing to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) in New York. Carol B. Loeb will serve as presenting sponsor with KTVI FOX2 and KPLR 11 partnering as media sponsors once again.

"The Fabulous Fox is pleased to partner with The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation and The Muny to produce the annual St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards," said Fox Theatre Partner, Mary Strauss. "We look forward to the show being live again and seeing the amazing talent and Wonderful Productions by the participating schools live on stage. We're ready to go!"

"This year's return of the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards is exceptionally uplifting," said Muny Director of Education, Tali Allen. "While these awards allow us to recognize the extraordinary talent and work of our local musical theatre students, we also join them in celebrating the gift of once again being able to gather together to produce and perform their shows. We look forward to this program offering all of its participants a much needed sense of hope and normalcy this year."

"Along with the joy and wonder of performing, students in high school musical theatre programs build confidence, improve skills, and encourage each other to be their best," said Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation Executive Director, Judith Cullen. "Celebrating these talented St. Louis students, teachers and their schools with a night dedicated to their achievements is a magical experience. We can't wait to Raise the Curtain!"

2021-2022 Participating Schools in Alphabetical Order:

Belleville East High School

Belleville West High School

Bishop DuBourg High School

Chaminade College Preparatory School

Christian Brothers College High School

Crossroads College Preparatory School

Edwardsville High School

Festus High School

Francis Howell North High School

Highland High School

Incarnate Word Academy

Jersey Community High School

Lafayette High School

Lindbergh High School

Marquette Catholic High School

Marquette High School

Mehlville High School

Soldan International Studies High School

St. Louis Priory School

St. Dominic High School

St. John Vianney High School

Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School

Westminster Christian Academy

Whitfield School

For more information about The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards, please visit slhsmta.com.