St. Louis Actors' Studio Launches Small Professional Theatre Sustainment Fund

By donating to the Fund, participants are entered into a drawing to win a virtual hangout with St. Louis artists.

In an effort to help small professional theater companies in St. Louis as well as those across the nation to pay their bills until they can safely reopen, the St. Louis Actors' Studio announced today the creation of the Small Professional Theatre Sustainment Fund.

"The federal government has offered some help, but small professional theaters are not in line for major funding and the existing funding that relies on tax dollars is vanishing," said William Roth, Founder and Artistic Director of the St. Louis Actors' Studio. "We decided to take matters into our own hands with the creation of the Small Professional Theatre Sustainment Fund and enlisted the help of well-known St. Louisans with careers in the arts."

By simply donating to the Fund, participants are automatically entered into a drawing to win a virtual hangout with such famous St. Louis artists as Sterling K. Brown, Jon Hamm, Sam McMurray, Beau Willimon, Cory Finley or Neil LaBute (longtime friend of the St. Louis Actors' Studio).

For every $75 donated to www.stlas.org/sustain, the participant's name is placed into a drawing for 50 chances to win. The more a person donates, the better their chances are for winning. The winner will be drawn on September 17.

During the virtual meet-up, the winner will be able to discuss anything of interest with the artist-from acting tips and insights, to fans just wanting to spend a little quality time. Names will be drawn until all artists are spoken for. For official rules and regulations, please visit the FAQ page. Donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.

