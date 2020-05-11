Springfield Contemporary Theatre Raises Enough Money on Giving Tuesday to Compensate Performers

Springfield Community Theatre was able to raise enough money on Giving Tuesday to compensate performers for their cancelled productions, according to KY3.

"It was something that we wanted to do to make sure they were weathering this as well," Managing Artistic Director Rick Dines said.

The Springfield Contemporary Theatre, like many other theatres and performing arts companies, suspended operations in mid-March due to the health crisis. This caused the postponement of two productions and a music event.

"Just them providing and showing that they're still there for that community is really meaningful," said Ian Erickson, a musician set to perform in one of the cancelled productions.

Read more on KY3.





