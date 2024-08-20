Spotlight: INTO THE WOODS at Union Avenue Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Cinderella, Jack, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and more as they cross paths with a baker and his wife on their quest through the woods. Who will live happily ever after and who will learn that magic comes at a price? But be careful what you wish for, because there's a witch who's out to get them, and a giant who's not too happy about a beanstalk.

Don't miss this witty and whimsical show that will make you laugh, cry, and think twice before venturing into the woods. Into the Woods is presented in English with projected English supertitles.

WARNING: Synthetic haze, fog, and special effect lighting are used in this performance. Friday, August 16, 2024 - 8:00 pm Saturday, August 17, 2024 - 8:00 pm Friday, August 23, 2024 - 8:00 pm Saturday, August 24, 2024 - 8:00 pm

