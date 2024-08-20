Spotlight: INTO THE WOODS at Union Avenue Opera

1
Previews: STAGES St. Louis Announces Full Cast for RAGTIME
STAGES St. Louis has announced the full cast of their 2024 production of Ragtime, performing September 20 – October 20 at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Ragtime tells the story of three families united by courage, compassion, and a belief in not only the American dream but the promise of tomorrow. Told through a dazzling array of musical styles from the era, this Tony Award-winning musical is bursting with emotion and hope as the surprising interconnections of the heart are discovered and history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, and hope and despair are confronted.
2
Review: St. Louis Fringe Fest '24
St. Louis Fringe Fest ‘24 is in the books. According to St. Lou Fringe President and Artistic Director Matthew Kerns preshow announcements the festival continues to grow and received over 90 applications from artists requesting to participate. Over six days 40 acts took one of the stages in the Grand Center Theater district and delivered nearly 100 performances.
3
Review: LONGING at The Gaslight Theatre
LONGING is a fantastic case study in social media messaging and alternate reality romances. Lewy’s dialogue driven script is smart, plausible, and convincing. Bush elicits honest portrayals from Eslamian and Debardeleben, and both actors generate potent sexual tension with their brave all-in performances.
4
Review: [TITLE OF SHOW] at Kranzberg Black Box
First and foremost, I go to the theatre to be entertained. A show doesn’t have to be complex, have an agenda, or try to teach the audience a moral to be enjoyable. It’s perfectly acceptable, and usually preferential, to simply be entertained. Prism Theater Company’s [title of show] is an amusing diversion. It’s quirky, silly, funny musical entertainment, and I liked it so much more than I thought I would.