Solid Lines Presents THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID will take place September 24th, 2020 at 8pm CST.

"Women comedians have to be twice as funny as their male counterparts." - Kaneez Surka

That means double the entertainment is on the horizon on September 24th, 2020 at 8pm CST when a group of talented STL-based female performers will take to a virtual stage to showcase their humor-chops to the digital masses. From stand-up to burlesque to improv, music and everything in-between; the 1.5 hour event aims to challenge many of the preconceived notions about the status of the theatre industry in St. Louis in 2020.

"I think some folx think that inclusive, equitable thought-provoking theatre can't happen in our current environment," says Board of Directors President, Bronwyn Ritchie. "People think that there isn't enough audience interest in virtual events, that there isn't enough money to keep arts organizations afloat. So many theatre companies in St. Louis claim they cannot find enough BIPOC artists to hire in the St. Louis area, and Solid Lines Productions has found the absolute opposite to be true: there's a plethora of diverse talent in St. Louis deserves to be paid for their extraordinary work."

With a ticket price of $20, all proceeds from That's What She Said, the 9.24.2020 event, benefits Solid Lines Productions, a 501c3 St. Louis theater company whose mission is to foster community action through theatre about socially relevant issues.

"Since 2012, Solid Lines Productions has strove to spotlight diverse stories and artists that better and more accurately represent St. Louis than so much of what is featured on St. Louis stages. All of our shows are free-of-charge because social change affects all levels of income in this city. We're also fiercely committed to paying our actors." says Solid Lines Productions Executive Director, Chris LaBanca. "Events like 'That's What She Said' help us close that funding gap and better serve the community."

The planned 2019 Solid Lines Production season featured 3 shows, the last of which was cancelled in May owing to the city-wide lockdown in the wake of covid-19. 2 of the 3 planned productions were written by BIPOC playwrights, and of the 3 planned shows, 2 of them were directed by Latina women. These shows tackled topics ranging from sexual assault to systemic racism. The 2019 season as planned employed 9 BIPOC actors out of 13 roles.

Now in its 5th year, That's What She Said will be hosted by Fox Smith and Rachel Bailey, with performances by Melissa Felps, Amanda Wales and Amanda Lindsey. To purchase tickets: TicketLeap

