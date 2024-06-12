Sister City Stuttgart Circus to Perform in St. Louis This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Twenty four flying children from the sister cities of St. Louis and Stuttgart will be soaring together this summer in St. Louis! The year 2020 marked the 60th anniversary of St. Louis and Suttgart being sister cities. Thanks to the St. Louis based St. Louis-Stuttgart Sister City group and the city of Stuttgart, students from the circus schools of Circus Harmony in St. Louis and Circus Circuli in Stuttgart met online, trained together, and created a video featuring circus arts in both cities for the celebration!

In the summer of 2023, the two groups met in person for the first time and created a live show that toured Stuttgart and around Lake Bodensee in Germany. This summer, from July 26 to August 9, 2024, the two youth circuses will reunite when 12 members of Circus Circuli come to St. Louis to create a new show with their St. Louis counterparts! The show will be created and performed in Circus Harmony’s home ring at City Museum in downtown St. Louis, but they are looking for people or organizations that would like to book the inspirational circus show to go to other locations. The show will include juggling, contortion, hula hooping, partner acrobatics and more. They are also looking for donations of food, tickets to local events, and help paying for gas to transport the troupe. Anyone interested in booking or supporting Peace Through Pyramids can contact Jessica at Circus Harmony by phone at 314-436-7676 or email at circusday@circusharmony.org.

Circus Harmony’s artistic/executive director, Jessica Hentoff, said “From twenty-three years of Peace Through Pyramids partnerships, Circus Harmony knows that this experience is life changing for the participants and the audiences. Creating, doing, and watching these gravity-defying, boundary-breaking young people instills hope that anything is possible.”

Circus Harmony has been bringing young people of different backgrounds together in St. Louis as well as with groups in Israel, Puerto Rico, and Germany since Ms. Hentoff founded Circus Harmony in 2001. She added, “We show children that when they focus on what connects them, instead of what divides them, they can create something amazing.” Schedule for the combined performances will be posted on Circus Harmony’s website and social media.

