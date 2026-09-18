Review: Rug Burn Theatre’s STAY A WHILE: A BIRTHDAY PLAY IN FOUR SEASONS is a Wildly Imaginative Fanciful Treat
The Contagiously Delightful Cassidy Flynn Stars in His Semi-Autobiographical Play
Well told coming of age stories become beloved pieces of art because they are so relatable. They allow us to relive our common human experiences of emerging self-awareness that stems from our transitions of innocence to experience.
Rug Burn Theatre’s inaugural presentation, Stay A While: A Birthday Play in Four Seasons, opens this weekend at Greenfinch Theater and Dive Bar. Conceived, written, and performed by the contagiously delightful Cassidy Flynn, Stay A While is filled with the sweetness of a child’s birthday partly, laced with a touch of post-party melancholy.
Flynn’s Stay A While is a semi-autobiographical monologue tracing his experiences of self-discovery as a young gay child. It recalls a year of shenanigans with three of his friends.
Flynn’s wildly entertaining script is flamboyantly staged and directed by Keating and choreographed by Greta Johnson. It’s a celebration of self-discovery, queer culture, gay icons, song, and dance.
Keating’s imaginatively designed sound includes an opening and closing homage to Dolly Parton. Even the pre-show music has been thoughtfully selected and includes an unexpected and rare recording of “The Trolley Song.”
Flynn and Keating’s fanciful set and lighting design holds simple, but lovely stage magic. It tugs on your heart while elevating and amplifying Flynn’s heartfelt tenderness and sincerity.
Flynn tap dances, sings, and lip syncs his way into your heart with his stories of growing up in South St. Louis with his best friend Luke. He is the perfect party “hostess” à la Ina Garten. He serves food and drink while entertaining his guests (the audience) with games and a fun sing-along of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles.” The man knows how to throws memorable party. The Barefoot Contessa would approve!
Flynn’s Stay A While is an energetic treat. His irresistibly funny performance filled with exuberant effervescence.
Stay A While’s ephemeral joy feels like a child’s giddy anticipation for their birthday party. The poignant bittersweet, post-party wistful comedown shows what an insightful, nuanced, and introspective playwright Flynn has become.
Don’t miss Cassidy Flynn in Stay A While: A Birthday Play in Four Seasons at Greenfinch Theater and Dive Bar. Performances continue through September 26, 2026. Tickets are available rugburntheatre.com.
Photo Courtesy of Rug Burn Theatre
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