Single Tickets For Dance St. Louis' 59th Season On Sale August 23

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance St. Louis will present a 2024/25 season featuring magnificent performances from world-renowned dance companies from across the US and beyond

NOV 9, 2024: Pilobolus

FEB 28, 2025: Ballet Folklórico de México

APR 5, 2025: Collage Dance Collective

MAY 23 & 24, 2025: 17th Annual SPRING TO DANCE Festival 2025

(All presentations take place at the Touhill Performing Arts Center)

Dance St. Louis, one of only four remaining dance-only nonprofit presenters in the country, is pleased to announce its 2024/25 season with single tickets ($45-$89) and 4-packs ($144-$285) going on sale Friday, August 23 through MetroTix. Now in its 59th year, Dance St. Louis continues its mission of bringing world-class dance that wouldn't otherwise be presented to the St. Louis region.

Dance St. Louis' 2024/25 season is a feast for the eyes, ears, and mind. The lineup includes a company that has performed on Broadway, at the Oscars and the Olympic Games (Pilobolus, November 9); an international company that has captured the dance world performing to more than 45 million (Ballet Folklórico de México, February 25); a pioneering company of rising stars who made their Kennedy Center debut in 2022 (Collage Dance Collective, April 5); and a smorgasbord of talent from across the country (17th Annual SPRING TO DANCE Festival 2025, May 23 & 24). All Dance St. Louis presentations take place at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.

Pilobolus re:CREATION

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Free "Speaking of Dance" pre-show talk at 6:30 p.m.

Touhill Performing Arts Center

Single tickets: $50, $75, $89 | 4-Packs: $160-$285

https://www.dancestlouis.org/pilobolusc

Since its founding in 1972, the world-renowned dance

ompany Pilobolus has tested the limits of human physicality to explore the beauty and the power of connected bodies. The internationally renowned company has performed on Broadway, at the Oscars, and the Olympic Games, and created more than 120 dance works. Pilobolus is not just a dance performance. It's an invitation to a transformative experience. It's an offering that promises to engage, inspire, and leave audiences in awe.

For Pilobolus' re:CREATION tour, the audience is invited to step into a realm where imagination knows no limits. Emotion, raw talent, and palpable energy come to life right before your eyes! The boundaries of gravity and creativity blur, offering an intimate window into the essence of creativity itself. re:CREATION is a dynamic collection of dance pieces-daring experiments and groundbreaking new collaborations, which stand alongside Pilobolus' classics that have been recognized as having altered the landscape of dance and theater. re:CREATION is both timely and timeless, keeping the company at the forefront of innovation. It combines wit, sensuality and stunning physical acumen in a sensory-exploding performance sure to thrill and surprise audiences. It's a transformative experience that promises to engage, inspire and leave audiences in awe.

Ballet Folklórico de México

Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Free "Speaking of Dance" pre-show talk at 6:30 p.m.

Touhill Performing Arts Center

Single tickets: $50, $75, $89 | 4-Packs: $160-$285

https://www.dancestlouis.org/ballet-folklorico-de-mexico

Ballet Folklórico de México is the premier folkloric dance ensemble in Mexico. The company has reached more than 45 million spectators worldwide and has received countless awards and accolades. Founded in 1952 by dancer and choreographer Amalia Hernández, Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández brings together the music, dance and costume of Mexican folklore from pre-Colombian civilizations to the modern era. The company is permanently in residence at the iconic Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City. It has choreographed more than 120 ballets and is comprised of 60 folk dancers and musicians who continue to perform extensively across Mexico and abroad.

Amalia Hernández is the visionary and pioneer who revolutionized the concept of Mexican traditional dance and forever transformed its history. Hernández devoted her time to the research of the folklore, music, costumes, and dance of the states that comprise Mexico as a country, and uniquely brought them to life creating performances that are a true portrait of Mexico's beauty, diversity and rich history through music and dance. Her repertoire has become a classic - one that is renewed, transformed, and enriched with the passage of time.

Collage Dance Collective

Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Free "Speaking of Dance" pre-show talk at 6:30 p.m.

Touhill Performing Arts Center

Single tickets: $70, $60, $45 | 4-Packs: $144-$224

https://www.dancestlouis.org/collage-dance-collective

Recently named a "Southern Cultural Treasure" by South Arts and the Ford Foundation, Collage Dance Collective is a pioneering company making waves across the country and beyond. Rooted in the heartland of Memphis, Tennessee, Collage Dance Collective embodies the greatness of American dance and is at the national forefront of inspiring the growth and diversity of ballet. Collage's meteoric rise over the last decade is fueled by its dynamic programming, virtuosic company artists and its talent for presenting what the Albany Times calls "ballet made utterly, gorgeously beautiful".

Collage Dance is one of the largest Black-led performing arts organizations in the South and is one of just a few professional ballet companies in the world with a roster of BIPOC dancers. The company is also listed among the 50 largest ballet companies in the nation by Dance Data Project. Working to inspire the growth and diversity of ballet, Collage Dance Collective showcases a repertoire of relevant choreography and world-class dancers representative of the communities it serves.

The professional company has presented 14 full-length seasons in Memphis, plus national and international touring, including the Kennedy Center, presenting a diverse range of classical and contemporary choreography from George Balanchine, Wayne McGregor, Nacho Duato, Ulysses Dove, Joshua Manculich, Amy Hall Garner, Kevin Iega Jeff, and more. The work of Collage Dance Collective has been featured in media outlets including Huffington Post, Allure, New York Magazine, Essence, Memphis Magazine, Dance Magazine, and Pointe Magazine.

17th Annual SPRING TO DANCE Festival 2025

Presented by Whitaker Foundation

Memorial Day Weekend

Friday and Saturday, May 23 & 24, 2025

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free "Speaking of Dance" pre-show talk at 6:15 p.m. Lobby performances at 6:45 p.m. Mainstage performances at 7:30 p.m.

Touhill Performing Arts Center

Single Tickets: $15, $25, $35, $40 | 4-Packs: $120-$45

https://www.dancestlouis.org/spring-to-dance-festival-2025

The Midwest region's most celebrated dance festival returns for its 17th year! Nationally touring professional companies from coast to coast flock to St. Louis to bestow their artistry. It's an unmatched buffet of dance, featuring two days of nonstop dance from a wide array of companies. As one of the region's must-see festivals, SPRING TO DANCE offers something for everyone, from modern, ballet and contemporary to tap, aerial, hip hop, flamenco and more, with a distinct, dynamic program each night. Experience what the Chicago Tribune hails as "arguably the best dance buffet in the Midwest."

SINGLE TICKETS

Single tickets are $45-$89 and go on sale August 23 via MetroTix at metrotix.com and 314.534.1111. Single tickets to the 17th Annual SPRING TO DANCE Festival 2025 are $15-$40 and go on sale in January 2025.

SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS

2024/25 season ticket packages are also currently on sale and available by phone at 314-534-6622 or by email at boxoffice@dancestlouis.org. Season subscriptions provide subscribers access to the best seats, most advantageous pricing, deferred payment, invitation-only events and free tickets for friends and family. Season subscriptions include a 4-Show Package ($298, $260), 3-Show Package ($273, $235), and You-Pick-Two Package ($198 - $155). For more details, visit https://www.dancestlouis.org/24-25-season-subscriptions.

About Dance St. Louis

Founded in 1966, Dance St. Louis has been bringing the greatest dance of the world to St. Louis audiences for more than 58 years. Dance St. Louis is dedicated to the enrichment of the cultural landscape and artistic reputation of St. Louis by presenting world-class dance and educational opportunities that make dance accessible to everyone. Dance St. Louis also conducts a broad range of education programs for the St. Louis community. Each year, the Bayer Fund Education Outreach Program introduces schoolchildren to the magic of dance through in-school residencies and mainstage performances. For more information, please visit https://www.dancestlouis.org.

Comments