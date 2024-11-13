Sean Gunn to Join The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Holiday Benefit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Repertory Theater of St. Louis will present its second annual Holiday Benefit with celebrity guest Sean Gunn, known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and Gilmore Girls on Tuesday, December 10 at 7pm at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the Campus of Webster University. The event will also include a live performance from Jazz legend Denise Thimes, a St. Louis native with an unmistakable tendency to steal the show and astonish crowds with her style of song. The night will be rounded out with a few other surprise guests, silent and live auctions, and a lively paddle raise to support The Rep's artistic and educational programming.

St. Louis-born actor Sean Gunn is a 25-year veteran of film and television best known for his role as Kraglin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as Kirk Gleason, the lovable Stars Hollow resident from the hit series Gilmore Girls. Youngest of six kids and a graduate of St. Louis University High School, Sean Gunn comes from a family of entertainers, most notably his oldest brother James who is directing Sean in the highly anticipated Superman movie coming out summer 2025. At the Holiday Benefit enjoy an exclusive opportunity to engage in a front-stage conversation with Gunn as he captivates the audience with insights, anecdotes, and a special holiday treat.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sean Gunn, Denise Thimes and other special guests to our stage for this year’s Holiday Benefit,” said Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom. “Sean’s journey from St. Louis to an exciting Hollywood career and Denise’s gorgeous jazz stylings are bound to captivate our beloved audiences, creating a festive, fun and fabulous evening of community spirit this holiday season. It is a joy to bring us together with this talent lineup that celebrates St. Louis, fostering connections and strengthening our community through the magic of the stage.”

