Review: The Midnight Company's FINAL DRESS at Greenfinch Dive Bar And Theater is a Fun Diversion with Some Memorable Chart Topping Hits

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Goody Goody!” Kelly Howe is behind the microphone again in Midnight Company’s scripted cabaret production of FINAL DRESS. Written by Joe Hanrahan, FINAL DRESS is a new collaboration between Howe, pianist/comedian Paul Cereghino, and Hanrahan.

In FINAL DRESS, Betty (Kelly Howe) is rehearsing for a new cabaret performance with her new music director Jimmy (Paul Cereghino) when she is interrupted, mid-song, but an unexpected visitor (Joe Hanrahan.) It seems Betty has a past and this unknown henchman is here to collect. Betty’s ex, Frankie, has sent the visitor to settle his debt. Will Betty’s talent save her?

This is the third cabaret collaboration between Hanrahan and Howe. In addition to the Frankie Lymon hit “Goody Goody,” Howe takes on a dozen chart-topping hits from the past seven decades, including a plot-advancing version of Alanis Morissette’s “Uninvited,” and Carole King’s “It’s Too Late.” Howe continues to show in her cabaret performances that she has the vocal chops to take on many different genres of music, including pop, rock, opera, musical theater, and Latin/mariachi.

This is the first time Howe has been paired with the handsome, charming, and self-effacing Cereghino as music director and pianist. Cereghino is strong on the keys, but he really captivated the room singing with Howe on the Barbra Streisand/Barry Gibb hit “Guilty,” and the delightful “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors. It was quite a tempting preview for a future production with Howe as Audrey and Cereghino as Seymour.

Cereghino and Howe showed strong chemistry as the new business partners. Their conversations showed genuine authenticity. Cereghino is an experienced stand-up comedian who garnered laughs with snappy one-liners and improvisation. He and Howe make an entertaining team.

Hanrahan was a looming presence as the unknown visitor who induces anxiety for the rehearsing performers. He is becoming more comfortable behind the microphone in the cabaret setting, delivering a talky rendition of the Frank Sinatra classic “One for My Baby (and One More For the Road.)” It is obvious that Hanrahan enjoys putting his inner crooner on display.

FINAL DRESS is another of Midnight Company’s scripted cabaret shows that features some memorable songs for people of all ages. It’s comes recommended solely for the chemistry between Howe and Cereghino. There is one more opportunity to catch FINAL DRESS at Greenfinch Dive Bar and Theater this evening, October 12, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Click the link below for tickets.

PHOTO CREDIT: Todd Davis

Comments