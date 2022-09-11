Review: THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus

The Black Rep opened their 46th season on Friday evening at The Edison Theatre on the Washinton University campus with their production of THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III by Carlyle Brown and directed by Ron Himes. THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III is based on actual events and tells the story of the first black theatrical group and a competing producer who attempts to shut down their production of Shakespeare's RICHARD III.

A simple set design with a riser, a curtained back drop between two bricked pillars, a few chairs and some small set pieces greet the audience as they arrive. This simple set remains in place for both acts leaving the responsibly of telling the story to the ensemble of actors based soley on their performances. Each member of the cast disappears into their character to tell Carlyle Brown's story. Standout Coda Boyce as Ann Johnson captivates the audience with her first appearance on stage and provides a consistent performance throughout both acts. In her characterization, she struggles to separate her characters, Ann in Richard III versus her Ann Johnson persona complicating the backstage relationship she has with James Hewitt, played skillfully by Cameron Jamarr Davis. Wali Jamal Abdullah's performance as Papa Shakespeare provides lots of charm and a few laughs as he attempts to play the middleman to repair the relationship between Ann and James as a Cyrano de Bergerac-esque communication go between. Eric Dean White's arrogant characterization as Steven Price conveys a remorseless inhumanity as he will stop at nothing to bury the African Company. The remainder of the cast is rounded out by Alex Jay as Sarah, Olajuwon Davis as Billy Brown, and Dustin Petrillo as The Contable-Man and each provide an extraordinary performance.

Carlyle Brown's script succeeds when it is telling the story of the conflict between the founder of The African Company's attempts to keep the play on stage, and the white producer's (Steven Price) effort stifle the company and shut the performance down at all costs. The remaining subplots between the company member's and their backstage relationships is somewhat less effective. The most developed story is the relationship between James and Ann, and despite significant time devoted to their feelings for one another that narrative is underwritten and incomplete.

This production of THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III succeeds thanks to the impressive performances of the capable actors under Ron Himes' direction. THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III will run through September 25th at The Edison Theater on the Washington University campus. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackrep.org.