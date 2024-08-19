Review: St. Louis Fringe Fest '24

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



St. Louis Fringe Fest ‘24 is in the books. According to St. Lou Fringe President and Artistic Director Matthew Kerns preshow announcements the festival continues to grow. This year the festival committee received over 90 applications from artists requesting to participate. Over six days 40 acts took one of the stages in the Grand Center Theater District and delivered nearly 100 performances.

Festival attendees had vast choices that included full-blown musical productions, poetry readings, solo music performances, improv comedy, dance, monologues, and lectures. The talent was varied. Most performers were well prepared, however with an uncensored festival you will find productions that are stellar and some that are half-baked.

Of the 20 productions attended over the course of the week, here are the most memorable:

Jeremy C. Watson’s powerful “Complicated Reflections of Him: A Poetic Journey,” an oration of his poetry inspired by the experiences of his peers. His well produced theatrical reading included stories of faith, love, sexuality, and molestation. His impassioned delivery created an indelible impression. It was the best of the twenty performances experienced at the fringe festival.

The quick-witted improvisation of The One Four Fives amused a large group with their on-the-spot musical. The witty troupe asks the audience to throw out a setting for the musical. The skilled group of comedians took this audience to the top of the St. Louis Arch and filled their performance with memorable characters and funny bits.

Morgan Clark shared her love of Phantom of the Opera with a slide show in hopes of convincing her audience that the ‘opera ghost is real.’ Her passion and infatuation with all things opera ghost created an infectious energy. Her presentation was delightfully campy.

Elsah, Illinois’ Rhonda Brown brought journalist Molly Ivins to the festival in “Red Hot Patriot.” Brown shared Ivan’s experiences taking on the Texas state legislature and an editor at The New York Times in a convincing portrayal.

Fly North Theatricals wowed audiences the week of the festival, and in the weeks leading up to the festival, with their full-length original musical “Big Machine.” Fly North’s Colin Healy wrote the music, lyrics, and book. The fully orchestrated musical featured strong vocal and acting performances, intricate choreography, a versatile set design, and stunning costumes. The production was directed by Fly North’s Bradley Rohlf.

Honorable mentions go to Midnight Company for their hilarious play “Auditions,” Tennessee Playwrights Studio for their historical monologue drama “That Woman,” and to Ann Elizabeth for bringing last year’s best in festival show “Jean: A One Woman Play” back to this year's festival.

Detail are still pending about next year’s festival. For more information visit stlfringe.org.

Comments