Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think Of The Muny's SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE?

The Muny's production of the hit jukebox musical, Smokey Joe's Cafe is now on stage at the historic theatre in Forest Park! What did the critics have to say? Check out the reviews below.

Ben E. King, The Coasters, Elvis Presley, Peggy Lee and The Drifters - what do they have in common? Besides being some of the most popular artists of the 50s and 60s, their hits, and over 35 others, are the bread and butter of Smokey Joe's Cafe. Set in St. Louis' historic Gaslight Square, Broadway's longest-running musical revue includes Grammy Award-winning favorites such as "Yakety Yak," "Jailhouse Rock," "On Broadway" and "Love Potion No. 9." With this generation-defining Muny premiere, audiences will be dancing in the aisles.



Smokey Joe's Cafe's complete cast includes Charl Brown, Michael Campayno, Mykal Kilgore, Tiffany Mann, Hayley Podschun, Dee Roscioli, Christopher Sams, Nasia Thomas and Jason Veasey. The company is also joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.



Smokey Joe's Cafe is directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, with music direction by Abdul Hamid Royal, and choreography by Josh Walden, based on original choreography by Dodge.



The production team leading Smokey Joe's Cafe includes scenic design by Edward E. Haynes Jr., costume design by Sully Ratke, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kevan Loney and wig design by Kelley Jordan. The production stage manager is Matthew Lacey. The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny.



Single tickets are available now. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext. 1550.

Calvin Wilsom, St. Louis Post Dispatch: Arguably, the first-act showstopper is "On Broadway," featuring Brown, Veasey, Sams and Kilgore resplendent in sparkling red jackets - and putting the George Benson version to shame. Brown and Roscioli generate palpable chemistry on "Love Me/Don't," and Mann and the ensemble engagingly explore gospel territory on "Saved." [...] "Smokey Joe's Café" is at once lifted and limited by its source material. Alongside their classics, Leiber and Stoller also churned out songs that might charitably be described as serviceable. But the cast delivers them with much the same enthusiasm as the oldies that are deservedly golden."

Michelle Kenyon, Snoop: My thoughts about Smokey Joe's Cafe (based on a previoud production not at the Muny) are already on record. I've referred to it as a "staged concert" and "an extended theme park show", even though the production I saw was well-performed and produced. What the Muny has demonstrated with this production is that there is a real show here, and it's a thoroughly engaging one, masterfully conceived and directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge and impressively performed by its cast and band. It's a fun and entertaining return to a St. Louis institution, as well as a celebration of a legendary St. Louis neighborhood and a catalog of enduring hit songs.

James Lindhorst, BroadwayWorld: Before you go, understand that Smokey Joe's Café is a simple musical revue. The music stands alone without support of a book or story. During the times when lesser known songs are delivered the show can become mundane. To overcome the lack of story, The Muny has assembled a charismatic and talented cast who support one another as an adept ensemble. From the first notes sung it was obvious that this talented group of singers would provide exceptional vocals with tight harmonies. What you don't see coming is the juggernaut that is Tiffany Mann. Ms. Mann is a vocal powerhouse who owns the stage. She, and her gospel-like voice, take you to church with each song she delivers. It was obvious during the curtain call on opening night that her work stood out among this incredibly talented ensemble. The remainder of the cast includes Charl Brown, Michael Campayno, Mykal Kilgore, Hayley Podschun, Dee Roscioli, Christopher Sams, Nasia Thomas, and Jason Veasey and all deliver stellar vocal performances.