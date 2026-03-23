Review: RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH at Loretto-Hilton Center

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The tumultuous life of the Man in Black comes to life at The Rep with Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash. The closing production of the company’s 49th season, the show chronicles his life via personal reflections from an older, rougher version of the iconic singer.

This jukebox musical, directed by Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom, offers a condensed biography of Cash’s life, told through his music. From his early childhood in Arkansas to his rise to fame at Sun Records, addiction battles, and his advocacy, there’s a lot to cram into two hours.

Luckily, Bergstrom keeps the pace moving without sacrificing the gravitas of Cash’s prolific life. Capturing his musical legacy and the spark that burned inside of him, she brings him into sharp focus as a troubled genius whose demons were never truly vanquished.

Beyond the songs, her production tugs at heartstrings with emotional heft as Cash mourns his brother’s passing, confronts the end of his marriage, and zings to life when he meets June Carter. As for the music. It’s pitch-perfect thanks to a troupe of gifted musicians who wear many hats during the production.

Thanks to the efforts of music director Chuck Mead (best known from Broadway's Million Dollar Quartet), Cash’s songs sound just as lively today as when they were recorded.

Fans of Cash’s music will not be disappointed. The legacy of his catalog comes to life in over thirty songs, including stirring renditions of I Walk the Line, Jackson, Man in Black, Folsom Prison Blues and Hey Porter. Other stellar moments include I’ve Been Everywhere and Five Feet High And Rising, which both sizzle.

Rep vet Kurt Zischke leads a talented ensemble as the elder Johnny Cash. His deep, rich voice perfectly mimics the singer’s. His performance conveys the pathos that drove the outlaw creatively. Perfect in the role, he also channels Johnny’s drive for success and passion for life. His textured performance brings the American troubador to the stage with charisma and fire.

Andrew Frace’s company debut as the junior Johnny is also terrific. His voice is in top form, and his mannerisms perfectly encapsulate Cash’s persona. His duets with Caitlin McKechney as June Carter are amongst the show’s highlights.

As for McKechney, her Rep debut finds her embodying the legendary singer’s spirit, independence, and tenderness. Also of note is Ryan Guerra’s picking as Luther Monroe Perkins, Jr. His version of Delia’s Gone is a tremendous moment in the production.

Closing out the season on a high note, Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash is a musical experience powered by storytelling and song. Featuring a gifted ensemble and a stash of great numbers, The Rep’s season closer is gritty and dynamic entertainment.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a St. Louis News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...