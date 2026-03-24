New Jewish Theatre and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Clean Up at Monday's Theater Circle Awards

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New Jewish Theatre’s 14 wins and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ 13 wins sweep the St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards. In ceremonies on Monday night, New Jewish Theatre’s production of Cabaret won the most awards, including Outstanding Production of a musical. The Rep’s productions of Tarell Alvin McCraney ’s The Brothers Size and The Cottage were named Outstanding Production of a Drama and Outstanding Production of a Comedy.

Overall, Cabaret won 10 awards. In addition to Outstanding Production of a Musical, Rebekah Scallet was named Outstanding Director of a Musical, Spencer Davis Milford was named Outstanding Male Performer in a Musical, Jane Paradise was named Outstanding Supporting Female Performer, and Aaron Fischer was named Outstanding Supporting Male Performer. Cabaret was also recognized for Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical, Carter Haney’s Musical Direction, David Blake ’s Set Design, Denisse Chavez’s Lighting Design, and Michele Freidman Siler’s Costume Design.

New Jewish Theatre’s productions of Ken Ludwig ’s Baskerville picked up trophies for Nisi Sturgis ’ Direction of a comedy, Bryce A. Miller’s hilarious turn as Watson, and for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy. Actor Jade Cash was honored with an award for her supporting role in the drama The Wanderers.

In her first full season as Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Rep, Kate Bergstrom led The Rep to become the most nominated company in St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards History. Their 13 awards included seven for their production of The Brothers Size, making it the play with the most wins. In addition to Outstanding Production of a Drama, The Brothers Size was recognized with awards for Director Jacqueline Thompson , Lead Actor Nic Few, Supporting Actor Donald Jones , Jr., Choreographer Kirven Douthit-Boyd, and Sound Designer Tre’Von Griffith. The entire acting ensemble was recognized for their work in a Drama.

The Rep’s production of The Cottage, Clyde’s and Emma were also winners. In addition to Outstanding Production of a Comedy, The Cottage was recognized for actor Andrea San Miguel ’s outrageous portrayal of Sylvia, and for Renee Garcia’s costume designs. Actor Lize Lewy was named Outstanding Supporting Performer Female or Non-Binary Role for her comedic performance as the gawky and awkward Harriet Smith in Emma. The Rep’s production of Clyde’s was also honored for Jean Kim’s set design and Christina Watanabe ’s lighting design.

Other acting honors included wins for Anita Michelle Jackson’s performance in Raisin (The Musical) at the Black Rep, Lizi Watt’s emotional portrayal in Upstream Theater’s drama Meet Me at Dawn, and Jacob Schmidt for his turn as Mercutio/Friar John in St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s Romeo & Zooliet.

Schmidt, with his Red Panda puppet alter ego, also accepted the award for Outstanding Projections and Special Effects. That award was presented to Michael Curry Design for their life-size puppet creations. Schmidt’s delightfully daffy acceptance speech as Mercutio, the Red Panda, slayed and illustrated why Schmidt picked up his second acting award in two years. Jennifer Joan Thompson ’s Romeo & Zooliet was named Best Play at this year’s awards.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of two Lifetime Achievement Awards to Costume Designer and head draper Bob Trump for his more than 40-years of work with The Rep and Opera Theater of St. Louis (OTSL), and to educator, actor and director Wayne Salomon for his illustrious career in theater. Opera Theatre of St. Louis was also recognized for its 50th Anniversary as an opera that has achieved local, national, and international acclaim.

Here is a full list of all the winners in the competitive categories during Monday evening’s ceremonies at the Loretto-Hilton Performing Arts Center:

Outstanding Supporting Performer in Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role, Lize Lewy, Emma, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role, Jacob Schmidt, Romeo & Zooliet, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role, Andrea San Miguel , The Cottage, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role, Bryce A. Miller, Ken Ludwig ’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play, Christina Watanabe , Clyde’s, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Sound Design, Tre’Von Griffith, The Brothers Size, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play, Renee Garcia, The Cottage, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Set Design in a Play, Jean Kim, Clyde’s, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role, Jade Cash, The Wanderers, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role, Donald Jones , Jr., The Brothers Size, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role, Lizi Watt, Meet Me at Dawn, Upstream Theater

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role, Nic Few, The Brother’s Size, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding New Play, Jennifer Joan Thompson , Romeo & Zooliet, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding Achievement in Opera (tie), John Gerdes, The Second Hurricane, Stray Dog Theatre, and Leonard Slatkin , A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Production of an Opera, Don Pasquale, Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Musical Director, Carter Haney, Cabaret, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Choreographer, Kirven Douthit-Boyd, The Brothers Size, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Projections or Special Effects, Michael Curry Design, Romeo & Zooliet, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role, Jane Paradise, Cabaret, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role, Aaron Fischer , Cabaret, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical, Denisse Chavez, Cabaret, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Set Design in a Musical, David Blake , Cabaret, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical, Michele Friedman Siler, Cabaret, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role, Anita Michelle Jackson, Raisin (The Musical), The Black Rep

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role, Spencer Davis Milford , Cabaret, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy, Ken Ludwig ’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama, The Brothers Size, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical, Cabaret, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Director of a Comedy, Nisi Sturgis Ken Ludwig ’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Director of a Drama, Jacqueline Thompson , The Brothers Size, The Repertory Theater of St. Louis

Outstanding Director of a Musical, Rebekah Scallet, Cabaret, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Production of a Comedy, The Cottage, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Production of a Drama, The Brothers Size, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Production of a Musical, Cabaret, New Jewish Theatre

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PHOTO CREDIT: Jon Gitchoff