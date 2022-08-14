Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at The Muny

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREACOAT, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice opened at the Muny on Friday and runs through Thursday, August 18th to close The Muny's 104th season. It was originally written as a show for children to perform at a school. The show was then performed at churches before it moved to the stages of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, London's West End and Broadway. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT was written in 1967 and the first full-scale theatrical production was mounted at the Albery Theatre in London in 1973. The first Broadway production premiered at the Royale Theatre in New York in 1982. It has joined JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, CATS and EVITA has one of Lloyd Webbers most enduring and entertaining works and has become a treasured favorite of audiences all over the world.

This spirited and entertaining Muny Production is a fun explosion of color. Josh Rhodes' brisk direction moves the show along nimbly. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT has a near perfect score using a variety of musical styles to tell a sung-through story including rock, pop, country, calypso, and fench cafe' ballads. Rhodes and Lee Wilkins choreography are a perfect match for the varied styles of music that combine to tell the story. Harris Milgrim leads the company in a roof-raising hoedown during the country western flared "One More Angel in Heaven." Milgrim's towering height and frame make for a striking dance lead that has the audience tapping their toes. His captivating dancing makes the most of Rhodes and Wilkins enjoyable choreography.

Jessica Vosk as The Narrator has one of the most pure and sublime voices to grace any stage. This role is a heavy lift and she masterfully tells the majority of story with charm, style and panache. You cannot take your eyes off her when she is on stage. Jason Gotay's matinee idol good looks and vibrant tenor make for a perfect Joseph. His and Vosk's chemistry engulfs the audience as it flows from the stage. Mykal Kilgore as Pharoh is simply of force of nature. His performance is electrifying but loyal fans of JOSPEH AND THE AMZANG TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT may take exception to the liberties The Muny artistic team has taken with Andrew Lloyd Webber's score.

The vocal highlight of this production belongs to Sean Ewing with his performance of "Those Canaan Days" delivered with an Inspector Clouseau-like silly French accent. Ewing, supported by the other 10 actors who play the brothers execute with flawless precision and comedic timing. This number is musical theater perfection.

Throughout this entire season, The Muny's video designers have shown how newer technology can enhance the set design of any musical. Greg Emetaz makes the most of of his video projection effects to compliment, and sometimes outshine, Edward E. Haynes, Jr.'s set design. Emetaz multi-dimensional use of color and motion is visually stunning.

Leon Dobkowski's costume designs were inconsistent. Mrs. Potiphar's and The Narrator's costumes are luminous. The choruses' costumes glisten with beads and sparkles, however his costuming for Joseph, especially the prince of Egypt costume, and his colorful mega-mix costumes look inexpensive and poorly constructed. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a show that this laden with fun opportunities from a costuming standpoint. Dubrowski's designs were at times amusing and at other times underwhelming.

Oveall, this is an entertaining and visually stunning production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. The Muny effectively uses their teen and youth programs to fill the chorus with talented children to round out the cast. The entire company shines and delivers charismatic performances. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a whimsical treat telling a biblical story from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. This production is exuberant, joyous and entertaining.

The Muny's 104th Season closes on August 18th with the final performance of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. For more information about this production visit muny.org. For tickets visit The Muny Box Office in Forest Park or metrotix.com.