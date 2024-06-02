Review: AS YOU LIKE IT at Shakespeare In The Park is a Charming and Romantic Romp

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Director Nancy Bell and scenic designer Scott C. Neale transported the opening night audience to an enchanted Forest of Arden for the St. Louis’ Shakespeare in the Park production of AS YOU LIKE IT. Bell’s luminous updated vision and Neale’s multi-dimensional set design enhanced the natural outdoor surroundings of the Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park. Their work created a fantastic performance space for Bell’s extremely talented cast to delight the audience with the story of lovers Rosalind and Orlando.

The cast, led by the spirited performances by Caroline Amos as Rosalind and Christian Thompson as Orlando, took the audience on a charming and romantic romp through the forest. Amos and Thompson’s palpable chemistry was intoxicating, as were the performances of all the members of this large, well-rehearsed and energetic cast that included: Kathryn A. Bentely, Beth Bombara, CB Brown, Riley Carter Adams, Greg Cuellar, Ricki Franklin, Michelle Hand, Isaiah Henry, Wali Jamal, Joneal Joplin, Lenny Mephisto, Joel Moses, Jasmine Cheri Rush, Bianca Sandborn, and Molly Wennstrom.

Beyond Bell’s extraordinary casting, blocking, and direction, it was her fresh take on Shakespeare’s comedic love story that created a captivating production. Her collaboration with composer and performer Beth Bombara spawned a fresh sound design that incorporated Bombara’s newly written music for the production. Bombara’s romantic score, while decidedly country folk, was reminiscent enough of an English Rennaissance sound to freshen the piece while staying true to the tone of the source material. Bombara filled the role of Amiens, while filling the glen with her lilting singing voice and gifted guitar playing. She was backed up by musicians Sam Golden on Viola and Mandolin, and Jeremy Reidy on percussion.

Adding to the story’s realism, Bell cast professional wrestler Lenny Mephisto in the role of Charles. The early first act wrestling match between Orlando and Charles, was expertly conceived and choreographed by Rachel Flesher. Mephisto’s hulking muscular presence and experience in the ring helped to create an exciting and authentic fight sequence. Credit Mephisto (Charles) and Tompson (Orlando) for their magnificent execution of Flesher’s blocking and choreography.

While not exactly contemporary, Bell’s novel updates, imaginative vision, and collaboration with her technical team created an engaging and immensely enjoyable retelling of Shakespeare’s AS YOU LIKE IT. Dottie Marshall Englis flirty costume designs, Denisse Chavez skillful lighting design, Scott C. Neale’s sumptuous scenic design, Sam Gaitsch’s playful choreography, and Taylor Laine Abs’ artful props, all added to the innovative feel while paying homage to Shakespearean traditions. Sarah Luedloff brought the entire production together with her adroit stage management and her terrific stage crew. Gratitude is owed to the adept stage crew for their diligent work to prepare the stage after a lengthy rain delay on opening night.

This outstanding production is a perfect introduction to Shakespeare for newbies and delivers a high-quality performance that will wow the most ardent Shakespeare aficionados. The directorial vision is beyond remarkable. The roles are consummately acted by a wonderful cast of marvelous actors, and the technical team has created a gorgeous and breathtaking palette for storytelling.

AS YOU LIKE IT at Shakespeare in the Park continues its run, Tuesdays through Sundays, through June 23rd. Performances are at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available for pre-paid or premium seating, however Shakespeare in the Park is free to attend without reservation or tickets. Click the link below for more information or to purchase pre-paid seats to reserve your spot on the lawn.

PHOTO CREDIT: Phillip Hamer Photography

Comments