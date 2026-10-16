Review: 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS at Loretto-Hilton Center

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The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ current season continues with 2 Pianos 4 Hands, a Canadian musical that takes audiences into the fiercely intense world of classical piano.

Tickling the ivories and funny bones, this loosely based autobiographical work by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt, who starred in the show’s initial run, chronicles the lives of two aspiring pianists from their adolescence through adulthood. Along the way, they discover who they are and what they want in life.

Directed by Tom Frey, who utilizes every ounce of talent from his actors, 2 Pianos 4 Hands is euphoric, sublime, and sad. Peeling back the curtain of the classical piano world, audiences discover that Ted and Richard each struggle with the awkwardness of adolescence, the discipline of mastering their craft, and the pressure to succeed. Accompanying them along their journey are strict parents, an old nun, and a string of colorful instructors.

Both love playing the piano but find it doesn’t give them what they want from it. Throwing their futures into doubt is the blunt criticism of their abilities that causes Ted and Richard to reflect on their career paths.

For each, stern lectures, hours of competition, social life sacrifices, and the rigors of competitive playing take their emotional toll. This leads both pianists to moments of discovery.

For Ted, playing the piano comes naturally. As the production opens, he is persnickety and aloof. However, as time goes by, he loses his appetite for perfection. Constantly reminded by his father that he must succeed, Ted is emotionally broken when an instructor tells him he doesn’t have what it takes to make it.

All of these things churn inside Ted, along with a fondness for pop, the blues, and jazz that simply won’t do in classical circles. With his dreams shattered, Ted struggles to find himself.

As for Richard, he is the more serious of the two. More matter-of-fact and determined than his counterpart, his uptight persona has been crafted by years of striving for perfection. Less of a free spirit than Ted, his lingering self-doubt is often his worst enemy. When his dreams of stardom are dashed, he is less caustic than Ted, but feels a sense of unsteadiness about his future that gnaws at him.

Eventually, with stardom seemingly out of their grasp, each discovers that their love of playing the piano, and sharing that passion, is just as rewarding. From there, the two friends find a new career avenue where they can be themselves and enjoy playing.

A study in sacrifice and stress, the production features a hodgepodge of music, everything from Chopin to Jerry Lee Lewis to Billy Joel as both pianists let their hair down. This mix of music removes any pretense of stuffiness, making the show more comedic in tone.

Staged with just two pianos onstage, 2 Pianos 4 Hands features two talented castmates working in synchronicity. As one actor plays the piano, the other takes on the guise of an instructor, parent, or mentor.

This keeps the pace going and allows each actor to slip into another role. This staging allows the pair to deploy their dynamic range, mixing the perfect blend of comedy and music.

Richard Todd Adams’ debut with The Rep hits all the right notes. Starring as Ted, his musical prowess is accompanied by comedic timing. As a piano player, he skims across various genres seamlessly. His performance is hilarious.

Returning to the Rep is Matthew McGloin, a gifted comedic actor whose appearance serves as the perfect countermeasure for Adams’ more bombastic persona. Onstage, his piano playing is more finessed than Adams, mirroring his character’s differences from Ted.

Arpeggios and angst make The Rep’s 2 Pianos 4 Hands a wonderfully funny comedic play. Told with music and pianos, this excellent production emphasizes how making music can change lives, elicit emotion, and serve as the composition for happiness.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 12 Hrs 33 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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